MANCHESTER — Leland & Gray coach Joe Towle presented two players with game balls after his Rebels defeated Proctor 3-0 in Saturday's Division IV state championship girls soccer game at Applejack Field.
The first went to Samantha Morse, a sophomore who worked hard all season and gutted out her time in this game, playing through injuries.
Everyone knew who was getting the second game ball. It was senior Abby Towle who had all three goals.
"Anytime a player gets a hat trick in the title game..." said her father and coach before presenting the ball.
Two of her goals were on direct kicks and the other on a penalty kick.
"Abby is just so accurate," coach Towle said.
Her first one came less than three minutes into the game. It was on a direct kick from 22 yards out and she put it high in the net near the far post.
Less than five minutes into the contest, L&G's Mary McDonald was fouled in the box. Towle drilled the PK to the right of goalkeeper Cadence Goodwin and the Rebels were sitting atop an early 2-0 lead.
"I always go to the same side and I just try to catch it with the inside of my foot," Abby said of the PK.
A senior with no plans to play college soccer, she can divulge those little secrets.
She completed her hat trick 9:37 before the half on an another direct kick from 20 yards out.
The Phantoms had chances. They will look back to the early stages of the game when they missed opportunities with a yawning net.
Isabel Greb, a prolific scorer with 27 goals this season, did put one in the net and was fouled on the same play. The Proctor fans were hoping for either the goal or the penalty kick but both were voided by an offside call that came before the foul or the score.
The big three — Greb, Emma Palmer and Jenna Davine — all threatened at different times but the shots either went wide or keeper Mak Morse was able to make the save.
Often the "Big Three" worked together to create chances such as when Palmer executed a textbook cross to Greb for a header shot.
The 3-0 halftime lead seemed pretty comfortable but not insurmountable as the Phantoms would have the wind in their favor in the second half.
"We definitely knew the game wasn't over. We knew we had to keep playing," Abby Towle said.
Davine struck a well-placed corner kick late in the game but Morse made a nice play, catching the ball in heavy traffic.
"We just came out on fire," Abby Towle said of the early 2-0 advantage.
Proctor coach Chris Hughes took issue with the foul that resulted in the PK, telling the officials that both players were going for a 50-50 ball.
Others on the L&G sideline felt that the foul was committed to keep McDonald from scoring, a smart play by the Proctor defender.
"I will be taking a look at it tonight (on video)," Hughes said.
"We did not get any breaks today."
Coach Towle sent his players onto the field with one message: "They will remember these 80 minutes for the next 80 years."
Rhi Lubaszewski and Aleea Richardson were cornerstones of the Proctor defense in what was a physical game.
The Rebels ended the Phantoms' string of three consecutive state championships.
But the Phantoms still have another streak to protect and it is one, that in many ways, is even more incredible. They will be aiming for a 13th consecutive trip to the state championship game in 2023.
NOTES: Leland & Gray sophomore forward Avery Hiner sang the national anthem. ... It was the 26th, 27th and 28th goals of the season for Towle. ... Davine played in the state title game all four of her high school years. ... Manchester's Katie Pinkus was the public address announcer for the first game and then was a referee for the second game, the Division IV boys title contest in which Winooski defeated Rivendell 3-1.
