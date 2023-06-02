POULTNEY — When Poultney and Leland & Gray clash on the softball field, we are guaranteed a classic. Poultney and the Rebels met three times this season — two one-run games and an extra inning affair won by Leland & Gray 9-5 in Friday's quarterfinal game at Legion Field.
The teams traded one-run victories on back-to-back days last week but Friday the stakes were so much higher.
The Blue Devils took a 5-4 lead into the seventh inning but Leland & Gray forced extra innings when Makaila Morse ripped a double in the left-center field gap that rolled to the fence and enabled Ava LeCours to score from first base.
L&G's bats exploded in the top of the eighth as Hannah Greenwood, Ainsley Meyer, Ruth Wright and LeCours had base hits. The Rebels scored five runs in that inning and the 9-5 score was much more of a cushion than LEG pitcher Kristen Lowe needed.
Lowe grew stronger as the game wore on. All four of her strikeouts were from the fourth inning on and she notched a strikeout in both the seventh and eighth inning.
"There were the jitters of the playoffs. Once we settled down and once our defense settled down, we were OK," Leland & Gray coach Tammy Claussen said.
"I got more pumped up as the game went on," Lowe said.
"And we started hitting. We all can hit really well. We just have to put our minds to it."
It was the Blue Devils doing the hitting early, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Bella Mack singled up the middle and came around to scored on a wild pitch. Hannah Welch drew a walk and scored on a wild throw from the outfield.
Poultney pitcher Kaitlyn DeBonis sailed through two scoreless innings and the 2-0 lead was looking promising to the hometown fans.
But the complexion of the game changed when the Rebels plated four runs in the third to take a 4-2 lead.
Meyer sparked the big inning by leading off with a base hit. Wright drew a walk and LeCours sliced an RBI single to right. Cadrin had another RBI hit that barely eluded shortstop Hannah Welch and Makaila Morse banged out a two-run double.
The Blue Devils got one of those runs back in the bottom of that inning when Georgia Donaldson reached on an error and scored on another miscue.
The Devils tied it in the fourth when Bella Mack's bunt single allowed Elizabeth Woodbury to score.
Poultney got the lead back in the fifth when Georgia Donaldson drew a one-out walk and DeBonis and Emily Handley stroked back-to-back singles. Handley's hit drove in Donaldson and at 5-4, the red hot Devils — they came into the game winning 10 of their last 11 — were starting to feel Tuesday's short trip to West Rutland for a semifinal game.
But Morse's RBI double changed that plan, sending the game into extra innings.
Then, L&G's bats came alive and it is now the Rebels making the trip to No. 1 West Rutland.
It marked the final game coaching for Poultney's Tony Lamberton.
He and his wife Annissa have instilled a new energy into high school softball, making each game an event with a public address announcer, music, a mascot race and other extras.
"I hope it continues. I think it will. Poultney softball is in good hands," Lamberton said.
"We had 150 kids (baseball and softball) in our youth programs this year.
"I think the community really enjoys this."
The Lambertons will move to New Hampshire in the Connecticut River Valley area of Walpole, to be close to family including a new grandson.
DeBonis has been in a groove the second half of the season but on this day she was missing one of her most reliable weapons due to an injury on her pitching hand she suffered last week.
"I couldn't throw my change-up," DeBonis said after the game.
The offensive honor roll was long for the Rebels. Meyer and LeCours had three hits apiece. Morse hammered two doubles and had three RBIs. Cadrin and Greenwood also had multiple-hit games.
Mack, Laura Winter and Handley had two hits apiece for the Blue Devils.
Even without the change-up at her disposal, DeBonis did manage six strikeouts and they all came over the first four innings.
There was clutch pitching by DeBonis in the fourth when the Rebels had runners on second and third with no outs. She kept them off the scoreboard by striking out the next two batters and then inducing a ground out.
Lowe got the final out of the game by catching a pop up to the circle and the celebration was on.
It means another crack at West Rutland after two tough losses to the Golden Horde during the season by scores of 6-3 and 16-14.
