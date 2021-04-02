Catamount Lacrosse is coming to the Green Mountain State.
The club lacrosse program, which was founded in Greenfield, Massachusetts, will relocate its operations to Rutland with Rob Labate taking over as the leader of the program.
Labate is a Social Studies teacher at Rutland Middle School and is the former boys lacrosse coach at Rutland High School and before that at Green Mountain College.
Jeff Coulson founded the club lacrosse program in 1990 and decided to pass the reins on to Labate after more than 30 years.
Labate started a lacrosse program at Rutland Middle School in 1998 and has been around the game for decades. He’s excited to bring an elite lacrosse program right to the doorstep of a growing lacrosse community in the state.
“This seemed like a natural fit. This is the next chapter for me,” Labate said. “I want us to take lacrosse to the next level in southern Vermont.”
Labate thinks it’s a perfect time to bring Catamount to Vermont. He notes how there are many athletes from the area, from schools like Rutland and Burr and Burton, among others, that have made the trip down to Massachusetts to compete with the club.
“I’ve had parents who have told me they love Catamount, but they wish it was closer,” Labate said.
That won’t be an issue now.
Labate’s experience will be melded with a Board of Directors that have decades of experience themselves in the game of lacrosse.
Gerry Couture was the lacrosse coach at Mount St. Joseph and will play a critical role in the club’s public relations. Jesse Milliman was the boys lacrosse coach at Otter Valley and has been a rock in the lacrosse community within the state. Ben Burton has coached in the area for more than a decade. Mike Rowe was a high school coach for 12 years and will help with fields.
“Between us five, we have over 100 years experience in the game,” Labate said.
Labate says the club plans to have at least two teams in the high school, middle school and youth age groups.
Catamount already has some tournaments on the schedule with the Legacy Invitational in Massachusetts in June and the Mid-Summer Classic at UMass Amherst in July for the high school kids.
All age groups will compete at the Green Mountain Games and Lake George Invitational.
Lacrosse is a growing community, but it’s a tight-knit one. Catamount hopes to build on that as it sinks its roots in the area.
“It’s something that will be good for the area. Lacrosse is a game where we all know each other. There’s a family in lacrosse,” Labate said.
Northern Vermont teams have often had the most success when it comes to winning championships in the high school ranks. CVU has won the last seven Division I boys titles, and more often than not, it’s a fellow northern team opposing them.
Burr and Burton, both boys and girls, made the last state championship in 2019 and schools like Rutland, Mount Anthony and Brattleboro have been competitive, but Labate would love to help foster an environment where those schools are competing consistently with those elite northern squads.
“When I was at Rutland, we had kids going to play at Nazareth, Liberty and other places,” Labate said. “In the last seven years, we’ve had 15-16 players play college lacrosse.
“We want to be as strong as the north. We’re looking to build all of the programs (in southern Vermont). I think with our lifelong connections we can hopefully drive that progression.”
Labate says the program has plans to try and secure practice sites in places like Brattleboro and Middlebury to expand their reach.
Currently, Catamount only has boys teams, but they would like to expand to a girls program.
To further immerse himself, Labate will be officiating some lacrosse games this spring to get an even closer look at the players coming up in the area.
Catamount wants to put an emphasis on developing players to fit what high school and college teams are looking for.
“I want to have a one-on-one with high school coaches and see what areas they want to see their players make development in,” Labate said. “We want to know what college coaches are looking for in players. That will give us the info to better fit our players to those needs.”
As the program gets its legs in Vermont, they’ll be adding more and more chances for the teams to compete. Northwood Park will be Catamount’s home field.
Growing the game and the players here in Vermont is paramount on his mind.
“I’d love to reach out to schools that don’t have lacrosse, like Mill River and Fair Haven and schools like that, and see what tools they need to get a program going,” Labate said. “I’m all about growing the game of lacrosse. I want to give kids more opportunities to play.”
For more information on Catamount Lacrosse, visit http://www.catamountlc.com/ or contact Labate at 802-345-1086 and CatamountLC.VT@gmail.com.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.