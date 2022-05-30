Vermonters can be resistant to change. And this year’s boys and girls lacrosse playoff picture is a perfect case in point.
There’s a decent likelihood that four defending champs will continue their reign, offering proof that some habits are hard to break in the Green Mountain State. The South Burlington girls are shooting for a three-peat in Division I, while the D-I CVU boys are gunning for their ninth straight championship. The Harwood boys are once again at the center of the title conversation in D-II, and there could easily be a championship rematch after the Highlanders beat Rice, 11-7, last year.
There was some early-season confusion surrounding the status of defending D-III champ Montpelier after the Solons joined forces with U-32. The Vermont Principals’ Association initially promoted the Capital City squad to the D-II ranks, but in fact MHS will return to the D-III post-season under first-year coach Shane Aldrich.
The biggest showstopper this spring has been D-II girls powerhouse Hartford, which has never competed in a championship. The Hurricanes have taken no prisoners while breezing to 13 blowouts under coach Heather Hartford. They’ve won by an average of 12 goals and are fresh off a 17-4 victory over high-powered Spaulding.
Here’s a glance at the field entering a steady stream of win-or-go-home showdowns:
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION I
The favorite: No. 2. South Burlington (13-2) The two-time defending champs own eight straight victories, including a recent 8-7 win over top-seeded BFA-St. Albans.
Dark horse: No. 5. Rutland (11-4) The Raiders suffered one-goal losses against the top two seeds and will be shooting for their first finals appearance since 2009.
Best first-round matchup: No. 11. Essex (1-14-1) at No. 6. Rice (6-8) The Hornets took their lumps against D-I opponents but could easily pull off an upset against a Green Knights squad that played a dozen games against D-II opponents.
Longest trip: No. 9. Mount Mansfield at 8. Mount Anthony (3 hours)
Fun fact: Third-seeded Burr and Burton (13-2) has never won a D-I crown and will attempt to go all the way after suffering title losses in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
DIVISION II
The favorite: No. 1. Hartford (13-0) The Hurricanes have rattled off at least a dozen goals in every contest and would easily qualify as one of the favorites in the D-I tourney.
Dark horse: No. 6. U-32 (8-7) The Raiders suffered close losses to Spaulding and South Burlington and are flying high after last week’s 11-6 victory over Rice.
Best first-round matchup: No. 9. Harwood (5-10) at No. 8. GMVS (5-6). Draw controls could tip the scales in this rematch after the defending champion Gumbies closed out the regular season with Saturday’s 13-12 victory over the Highlanders.
Longest trip: No. 12. Lamoille at No. 5. Woodstock (1 hour, 45 minutes)
Fun fact: Hartford’s Sophie Howe competed as an eighth-grader for six-time champ Chelsea during the Red Devils’ final season in 2018 before the school closed its doors for good.
BOYS LACROSSE
DIVISION I
The favorite: No. 1. CVU (15-1) The last time the Redhawks didn’t go all the way was in 2012 when South Burlington won the crown
Dark horse: No. 5. Middlebury (8-6) The Tigers suffered a one-goal loss to CVU and recently defeated South Burlington.
Best first-round matchup: No. 6. Woodstock (7-8) at No. 3. South Burlington (10-5). The Wasps have advanced to the semifinals 16 times and will be out for payback after their early-season 19-12 loss to the Wolves.
Longest trip: No. 7. BFA-St. Albans at No. 2. Burr and Burton (3 hours)
Fun fact: Burr & Burton captured seven D-II crowns from 2002 to 2017 and lost to CVU by a combined three goals during the last two D-I championships.
DIVISION II
The favorite: No. 1. Rice (12-0) The Green Knights’ status as clear front-runners was confirmed with a 7-4 victory at Hartford and a 13-4 win over Harwood.
Dark horse: No. 4. Colchester (11-4) The Lakers kept things close during a 12-9 loss to Rice and closed out the regular season with a 10-4 victory over Rice.
Best first-round matchup: No. 10. Milton (3-12) at No. 7. Spaulding (7-8). The Yellowjackets opened the season with a 13-6 win over Stowe and could capitalize on man-up opportunities against the penalty-plagued Crimson Tide.
Longest trip: No. 9. St. Johnsbury at No. 8. Burlington (1 hour, 30 minutes)
Fun fact: Harwood will attempt to earn a title berth for the fifth straight season.
DIVISION III
The favorite: No. 2. Montpelier (5-6) It’s rare that a school with a losing record is the team to beat, but the defending champs bookended their season with a 19-2 victory over Otter Valley and an 11-5 win over Spaulding.
Dark horse: No. 4. GMVS (3-6) The athletic Gumbies have a knack for peaking during playoffs. They blazed a path to the D-II final in 2011, 2012 and 2014 and suffered an 8-6 finals loss to Montpelier last year.
Best first-round matchup: No. 6 BFA-Fairfax (2-13) at No. 3. Otter Valley (5-7). The Bullets earned a 12-11 mid-season victory over the Otters before losing, 11-5, in the rematch.
Longest trip: No. 6 BFA-Fairfax at No. 3. Otter Valley (1 hour, 45 minutes)
Fun fact: Montpelier could boast four back-to-back champs if the girls tennis, girls Ultimate and boys lacrosse programs follow in the footsteps of the boys basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.