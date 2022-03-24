It was a banner year on the Whites Playground courts last year for the Rutland tennis teams.
The Raider boys continued a run of successful seasons, while the RHS girls used a young core to put the rest of the state on notice about how impressive they can be. Across town, the Mount St. Joseph girls were continuing to develop.
The Rutland girls lacrosse team was similarly strong and the RHS and Otter Valley boys teams were laying the groundwork for future success.
Let’s take a look at some matchups on the lacrosse field and tennis courts that catch my eye for the spring season.
LACROSSE
BBA at RHS girls, 4/27
This will be Rutland’s Southern Vermont League opener and what a way to kick off league play.
I remember covering their matchup last year at Alumni Field. It was a rainy affair and BBA’s Tatum Sands ended it in overtime.
No matter the sport, the Bulldogs’ and Raiders’ girls are always looking to one-up each other. I see this one being no different.
Both clubs were elite last year and have been for the last couple seasons. That makes for a fun early-season matchup.
SB at RHS girls, 5/9
Rutland takes a little break from southern Vermont teams for this Division I showdown.
South Burlington has ended the Raiders’ season two seasons in a row and both in games that went right down to the wire.
You know there will be a little extra motivation for Rutland in this one to try and knock off the two-time defending D-I champions.
Rutland lost a couple key pieces from the 2021 state semifinalist club, but has plenty of firepower coming back.
OV at RHS boys, 4/19
Rutland typically wins this matchup against the smaller-school Otter Valley fairly handily, but no matter the final score, this one is always fun.
Being the only two schools in Rutland County that have boys lacrosse teams, there is sure to be a lot of familiarity between the clubs.
Matt Clark will look to build on his first year as coach of the Otters last season and Ben Burton will be in the process of establishing this brand of lacrosse at Rutland.
RHS at MAU boys, 4/22
Rutland and Mount Anthony played a pair of defensive-minded games last year, both going in favor of the Patriots.
Both teams showed flashes of strong play last year and continue to try and raise of the profile of their programs. I’m sure are both are trying to take another step forward this year.
Rutland and MAU would love to close the gap a bit on the Burr and Burtons and Woodstocks of the world.
OV at Bratt boys, 5/21
Otter Valley struggled to get positive results last year, but the Otters did beat Brattleboro in an early-season contest.
The Otters and Colonels will meet again this season, this time just ahead of playoffs.
Both teams were young last year and I’d expect them to take steps toward contention this season.
TENNIS
BBA at RHS girls, 4/28
These teams are huge rivals in every sport they play and girls tennis is no different.
Both of their matchups last spring were decided by one game, each 4-3 Rutland wins.
The Bulldogs didn’t lose often last year, so that was a big deal.
Rutland returns most of its roster from a year ago and BBA is always good, so I’m sure this match will live up to the hype.
Bratt at RHS boys, 5/5
Brattleboro gave Rutland one of its two regular season losses last year.
Coming against a rival, you know that one hurt for the Raiders and they’d love to get revenge.
Rutland lost strong seniors from that 12-3 club, but should be plenty strong once again.
RHS at MSJ girls, 4/14
Rutland and Mount St. Joseph don’t meet up very often in sports anymore. Typically, the matchup is only seen in boys basketball and even that didn’t happen this year.
That makes this match a little bit more special.
Rutland is the more established team of the two, but the Mounties are a group that is always growing.
There’s sure to be some friendly rivalries playing out in this early-season contest.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.