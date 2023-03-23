Otter Valley and Mount Anthony will be making their way to Alumni Field to greet the Rutland boys lacrosse team for a scrimmage on Saturday and it won’t be long until those games count for real.
Spring sports teams are wrapping up their first week of practices, beginning to lay down the foundation for what they hope is a successful season. On the lacrosse field and tennis court, there is a lot to be excited about this year in Rutland County. The Rutland boys lacrosse team is looking to break into the upper echelon of their division, a place where their female counterparts have found a home.
The Otter Valley lacrosse team is looking to get through the barrier of the state semifinals that stopped them in their tracks last spring.
The Rutland and MSJ tennis teams have young talent hoping to take on larger roles amidst some graduation losses. Let’s take a look at some matchups to keep an eye on this spring on the lacrosse field and tennis court.
LACROSSE
Montpelier at OV boys, 4/6
Otter Valley’s season came to an end at the hands of Montpelier last spring as the Solons went on to win the Division III state championship.
The Otters had a very large senior class move on from last year’s squad, so it will be interesting to see if they can remain as one of the contenders in D-III like they were last season.
MAU at RHS boys, 4/20
The games between these squads always seem to be close.
Last year, both contests were decided by three goals, both MAU victories.
Rutland has some quality talent returning, especially offensively, but will need to plug some graduation holes in the back.
RHS at BBA girls, 4/24
The emotions are always high when these two squads go head to head on the lacrosse field. Both are among the state’s best year in and year out, so it always makes for a really fun contest.
The Bulldogs won both of the matchups last spring with the second being an all-time classic that needed overtime to decide. Both teams have a lot of talent returning, so I would expect each side to be right there among best teams in the state.
RHS at SB girls, 5/8
These squads have developed a rivalry over the last handful of seasons with how many high-importance games they’ve played against each other. The Wolves were a one-goal winner last spring when they made the trip down to Alumni Field. It always seems like it goes down to the wire when these teams meet.
OV at Mt. Abe boys, 5/10
Otter Valley and Mount Abraham play for the Begadwe Trophy each season in one of their two matchups. The stakes are always higher when there’s hardware on the line.
The Eagles made it to the state finals last year, so this will probably be a big test for the Otters.
TENNIS
MSJ at Bratt girls, 4/15
The MSJ girls won three matches last spring and two of them came against Brattleboro, both pretty dominant efforts by the Mounties.
Will MSJ have similar success this time around? It should be interesting to see who steps up for the Mounties with a couple key graduation losses.
RHS at Hartford, 4/19
Hartford has established itself as a team that can be competitive with the usual contenders of the Southern Vermont League, one of which being Rutland.
The teams split their matchups last spring with the Hurricanes winning 4-3 in Rutland and RHS getting revenge 5-2 in White River Junction.
MAU at RHS girls, 5/8
These squads were both really strong last year led by very experienced players at the top of their flights.
It made for a pair of really close battles which were both decided by just one matchup.
It will be really fun to see who rises to the top of each side this spring and if another pair of close games are on the menu.
