WEST HAVEN — Tim LaDuc was not to be denied at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, as he ran away with the traditional Vermont slate trophy from Brown’s Quarried Slate and Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
The Orwell racer topped a win list that included Jason Quenneville, Kamden Duffy, Matt Wade, Jake Mallory, Gage Provencher, and Andrew Lopes.
LaDuc’s 30-lap victory was his fourth of the year in the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division and his fifth overall at Devil’s Bowl in the 2022 season, having also copped an Enduro Series race in July.
LaDuc started 12th and ran through traffic as Dylan Rabtoy had the best outing of his Sportsman career up front. Rabtoy, who was the 2017 Super Stock champion at Devil’s Bowl on the former asphalt track, took the lead from polesitter Adam Piper on the third lap and held it through three quick restarts in the first third of the race.
LaDuc ran him down and took the lead on lap 23, holding it the rest of the way for the win. Rabtoy was the big surprise and finished a career-best second ahead of Frank Hoard III, Tanner Siemons, and Piper. Troy Audet was sixth, followed by Vince Quenneville, Brent Warren, Elmo Reckner, and Justin Comes. Qualifying heat wins went to Piper, Rabtoy, and Billy Lussier.
One week after Kenny Tremont Jr. posted his all-time leading 90th career win at Devil’s Bowl in the Vermont 200, LaDuc’s victory marked the 60th of his career at the track, which ranks second all-time across all divisions.
Quechee’s Jason Quenneville became the 15th different winner in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division in 2022, and the 11th different first-time winner in the division this summer.
The nephew of two-time champion Vince Quenneville Sr. and cousin of three-time Vince Quenneville Jr., Jason Quenneville finally knocked the monkey off his back by leading all 25 circuits. Despite four restarts that bunched the field, he drove away from Fred Little in the stretch drive and copped the win.
Little’s runner-up finish was his best effort since his last win in a Pro Stock feature in 2009. Timmy Aldrighetti scored a third-place result while Anthony Ryan nipped Steve Miller for fourth place. Josh LeClaire finished sixth ahead of Randy Ryan, A.J. Munger, Evan Roberts, and Ron DeLease. Little was a heat winner along with Kyle Kerr and Bubba McPhee.
Fourteen-year-old Kamden Duffy picked up his third win in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman division, running a competitive 20-lap race. Bobbi Jo Hults and Russ Farr traded the lead in the early laps before Hults was able to scoot away after the lone restart on lap 4. Richmond, N.H.’s Duffy drove from seventh place to reach Hults at the halfway mark and take over.
William Lussier Jr. passed his aunt to finish second, while Hults scored her best finish in a Modified in third place. Tyler Travis was fourth and Daryl Gebo was fifth, followed by Nick Austin-Neil, Randy Edson, Aaron Clark, Michael Clark Jr., and Ed Bell. Duffy and Hults won the heats.
Rookie Matt Wade had a good night at the right time in the Mini Stock division, as the Fair Haven freshman – who ranks second in championship points – triumphed on a night when point leader Chris Sumner’s car broke and was unable to race. Wade drove convincingly from 14th starting position to the lead with just four laps left to earn his third win of the year. Jake Barrows was the runner-up with Brian Blake, Tom Severance, and Griff Mahoney in tow. The top 10 was completed in order by Ronnie Alger, Allen Hewitt, Craig Kirby, Chris Conroy, and Levi Cram. Heats were won by Wade, Mahoney, and Conroy.
Granville, New York’s Jake Mallory drove a new car to the win in the 10-lap Mini Stock “B” Feature, beating Joe Malzac and Tim Robinson.
Bridport’s Gage Provencher scored his third win of the season in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, just two days after his 13th birthday. Provencher took the lead from defending champion Ray Hanson on the eighth circuit of the 15-lapper. Hanson held on for a season-best runner-up finish, followed by Logan Denis, Chris Lennox, and Chayton Young. Raelin Dunham finished sixth ahead of Lane Saville, Vern Woodard, Kevin Smith, and John Smith. Heat winners were Kevin Smith and Gage Provencher.
Colchester’s Andrew Lopes was a first-time winner in the 50-lap Enduro Series race. The Enduro veteran finally scored one of the rough-and-tumble victories after about a decade of trying, holding off previous winners Eric Leno and Tim LaDuc. Colton Leno was fourth and Kevin Pearsall completed the unofficial top five.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday, at 6 p.m. with the annual Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” event. All five weekly divisions will be on hand, and HFCU members will be admitted for free with proof of membership; for all others, grandstand general admission is $12 for adults and free for kids aged 12 and under; the Infield Drive-In is $20 for adults and free for kids.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – Brown’s Quarried Slate/Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand Night
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, Vt.
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Sunoco Sportsman Modified Feature (30 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (12) Tim LaDuc, Orwell, Vt.
2. (2) Dylan Rabtoy, Swanton, Vt.
3. (11) Frank Hoard III, Manchester Center, Vt.
4. (15) Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.
5. (1) Adam Piper, Leicester, Vt.
6. (14) # Troy Audet, Bridport, Vt.
7. (6) Vince Quenneville, Brandon, Vt.
8. (3) Brent Warren, Salisbury, Vt.
9. (13) Elmo Reckner, Ballston Lake, N.Y.
10. (16) Justin Comes, Middlebury, Vt.
11. (18) Todd Stone, Middlebury, Vt.
12. (21) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.
13. (7) Billy Lussier, Fair Haven, Vt.
14. (4) Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
15. (9) Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
16. (10) Jimmy Davis, Amsterdam, N.Y.
17. (23) Anthony Warren, Shoreham, Vt.
18. (24) Marty Kelly III, Shaftsbury, Vt.
19. (19) Jimmy Ryan, Shoreham, Vt.
20. (20) Brian Whittemore, Pittsford, Vt.
21. (8) Mike Palmer, Salisbury, Vt.
22. (22) Walt Hammond Jr., Canaan, N.H.
23. (25) James Hanson, Orwell, Vt. (substitute for Shawn McPhee)
24. (5) David Boisclair, Watervliet, N.Y.
25. (17) Justin Stone, Middlebury, Vt.
“Super” C.D. Coville Hard Charger $100 Bonus: Tim LaDuc (+11 positions)
Elmo’s Pit Stop $100 Bonus: Jimmy Ryan
Heat Winners: Adam Piper, Dylan Rabtoy, Billy Lussier
O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature (25 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
1. (3) Jason Quenneville, Quechee, Vt.
2. (1) Fred Little, Salisbury, Vt.
3. (13) Timmy Aldrighetti, Bethel, Vt.
4. (4) Anthony Ryan, Benson, Vt.
5. (6) Steve Miller, New Haven, Vt.
6. (15) Josh LeClaire, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
7. (10) Randy Ryan, Orwell, Vt.
8. (7) A.J. Munger, Benson Landing, Vt.
9. (11) Evan Roberts, Fletcher, Vt.
10. (17) Ron DeLease Jr.
11. (12) Gary English, Salisbury, Vt.
12. (9) John McPhee Jr., Rutland, Vt.
13. (16) John Gosselin, Shoreham, Vt.
14. (14) Bob Kilburn, Fair Haven, Vt.
15. (5) Alex Layn, New Haven, Vt.
16. (19) Mike McGinn, Elizabethtown, N.Y.
17. (2) Kyle Kerr, Shoreham, Vt.
18. (20) Katrina Bean, Benson, Vt.
19. (8) Hunter Nutter, Orford, N.H.
20. (18) Josh Nelson, Bristol, Vt.
Did Not Start: William Duprey, Hydeville, Vt.
Heat Winners: Fred Little, Kyle Kerr, John McPhee Jr.
Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman Feature (20 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
1. (7) Kamden Duffy, Richmond, N.H.
2. (8) William Lussier Jr., Fair Haven, Vt.
3. (2) Bobbi Jo Hults, Benson, Vt.
4. (9) Tyler Travis, Hartland, Vt.
5. (11) Daryl Gebo, Orwell, Vt.
6. (4) Nick Austin-Neil, Salisbury, Vt.
7. (10) Randy Edson, Orwell, Vt.
8. (5) Aaron Clark, Bristol, Vt.
9. (12) Michael Clark Jr., Salisbury, Vt.
10. (6) Ed Bell, Orwell, Vt.
11. (3) Don Williams, Ripton, Vt.
12. (13) Derrick Counter, Salisbury, Vt.
13. (15) Boomer Patterson, Milton, Vt.
14. (14) Jason Kerr, Shoreham, Vt.
15. (1) Russ Farr, Granville, N.Y.
Heat Winners: Kamden Duffy, Bobbi Jo Hults
Mini Stock A-Feature (15 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (14) # Matt Wade, Fair Haven, Vt.
2. (8) Jake Barrows, Cornwall, Vt.
3. (18) Brian Blake, Cornwall, Vt.
4. (7) Tom Severance, Fair Haven, Vt.
5. (4) Griff Mahoney, Bristol, Vt.
6. (5) Ronnie Alger, Orwell, Vt.
7. (19) # Allen Hewitt, Rutland, Vt.
8. (15) Craig Kirby, St. Albans, Vt.
9. (20) Chris Conroy, Newport, N.H.
10. (11) # Levi Cram, Leicester, Vt.
11. (16) Mark Mahoney, Brandon, Vt.
12. (12) Austin McKirryher, Proctor, Vt.
13. (3) Jakobee Alger, Orwell, Vt.
14. (21) Freddy Burch, Middle Granville, N.Y.
15. (9) T.J. Knight, Wells, Vt.
16. (1) # Alton McCoy, Whitehall, N.Y.
17. (6) # Nick Melotti, Mendon, Vt.
18. (10) Chase Allen, Fair Haven, Vt.
19. (13) Cody Dion, Rutland, Vt.
20. (2) Damian Olden, Fair Haven, Vt.
21. (17) Adam Mahoney, Rutland, Vt.
Heat Winners: Matt Wade, Griff Mahoney, Chris Conroy
Mini Stock B-Feature (10 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (2) Jake Mallory, Granville, N.Y.
2. (1) Joe Malzac, East Middlebury, Vt.
3. (4) # Tim Robinson
4. (8) Donald Olden, Poultney, Vt.
5. (3) Brian Barrows, Cornwall, Vt.
6. (6) Mary Gardner, Middle Granville, N.Y.
7. (7) # Carl LaPoint, Granville, N.Y.
8. (9) Royal Harrison, Granville, N.Y.
9. (5) Ray Phillips, Fair Haven, Vt.
Did Not Start: Chris Sumner, Ripton, Vt.
Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint Feature (15 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (7) Gage Provencher, Bridport, Vt.
2. (4) Ray Hanson, Orwell, Vt.
3. (11) # Logan Denis, Whiting, Vt.
4. (6) Chris Lennox
5. (8) # Chayton Young, Wynantskill, N.Y.
6. (9) # Raelin Dunham, Queensbury, N.Y.
7. (10) # Lane Saville, Warrensburg, N.Y.
8. (2) Vern Woodard, Fair Haven, Vt.
9. (3) Kevin Smith, Brandon, Vt.
10. (5) John Smith, Poultney, Vt.
11. (1) Tommie Kasuba, Castleton, Vt.
12. (12) # Aiden Benoure, Salisbury, Vt.
Did Not Start: Damen Kasuba, Orwell, Vt.
Enduro Series Feature (50 laps)
Pos.-(Car No.)-Driver
1. (91M) Andrew Lopes
2. (623E) Eric Leno
3. (54 ¼) Tim LaDuc
4. (623C) Colton Leno
5. (10X) Kevin Pearsall
6. (70) Anthony Johnson
7. (802X) Shane Wood
8. (8) Rich Rose
9. (91) Eric Friend
10. (331) George Wanner
11. (827) Bruce Poirier
12. (77) Matt Cram
13. (188) Kenny Torrey
14. (007) Tyler King
15. (11A) Josh Adams
16. (88X) Eric Messier
17. (23) Dan Desforges
18. (51X) Lucas Longtin
19. (114) Abby Botala
20. (25) Kyle Botala
21. (22) Jonathan Armell
22. (2) Brent Warren
23. (623B) Brent Wilbur
24. (22K) Vinnie Kendall
25. (13) Timmy Dunster
26. (27) Jarred Allen
27. (199) Andy Botala
28. (11) Aaron Johnson
29. (22J) John McPhee Jr.
30. (14J) Michael Jerome
31. (93) Corey Ouellette
32. (4) Edwin Pinney
33. (00) Brennan McDonald
34. (17) Collin Dupoise
35. (23LC) Lucas Condon
