WEST HAVEN — Saturday’s win at Devil’s Bowl Speedway meant a bit more for Orwell’s Tim LaDuc.
LaDuc’s mother, Barbara, passed away at the age of 86 last month, and Saturday, he returned to victory lane, winning the 30-lap Sportsman Modified race.
LaDuc drove a 19-year-old backup car borrowed from fellow competitor Brian Whittemore, who finished 9th, to his first victory in two years.
It scored him his 54th win of his career at Devil’s Bowl, matching the number 54 used by his family since the 1960s.
LaDuc battled with longtime rival Vince Quenneville in an exciting back-and-forth tussle for the lead in the second half of the race.
Shoreham’s Jimmy Ryan and Anthony Warren and Middlebury’s Austin Comes rounded out the top five.
In the 25-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman race, Springfield’s Cody O’Brien grabbed his first career win.
Justin Lilly, in his fifth race in an open-wheel Modified, led the first 19 laps before his car stumbled and briefly fell off the pace.
O’Brien, the 2020 Mini Sprint champion in just his sixth Modified start, pounced and took the lead for the upset win.
Timmy Aldrighetti was career-best second, and championship point leader Austin Comes scored his fifth consecutive top-three finish. Lilly settled for fourth and Plattsburgh, New York’s Beau Reeves was fifth.
Brake issues weren’t going to hold back Fair Haven’s Chris Murray from winning the 20-lap Super Stock race.
Murray survived a trip off the backstretch on the opening lap, which caused his car to lose its brakes, to lead the final six laps for his third consecutive win.
Addison’s Chuc Bradford was second, followed by Granville, New York’s Paul Braymer, Fair Haven’s Josh Bussino and Rutland’s Kevin Elliott.
In the two 12-lap segment Summit Up Construction Mini Stock race, Georgia’s Zach Wood won with the low score of seven points.
It was Wood’s first race of the year in the four-cylinder class. Wood finished fourth and third in the two races for a low score of seven points. Runner-up Chris Sumner finished first and seventh in the segments for 8 points.
Pittsford’s Scott Chandler was third with 10 points, North Clarendon’s Tim Simonds was fourth with 11 points and Orwell’s Daryl Gebo was fifth with 13 points.
Ray Hanson rebounded from a wild bounce that almost flipped his car to take his fourth win in row and fifth on the year in the 15-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint.
Runner-up Gage Provencher, a rookie, is 11 years old. Poultney’s John Smith took third, Rutland’s John McPhee Jr. was fourth and Castleton’s Tommy Kasuba was fifth.
In the 50-lap Enduro Series race, Dustin Tierney outlasted a field of 51 cars for his first-ever Enduro Series win at the West Haven track.
The race was stopped by two red flags and saw a multi-car fight for the lead in the first 30 laps. Runner-up Ryan Benoit and third-place Chris Duffney Jr. were the only other cars to complete all 50 laps. Matt Wade finished fourth and Trevor Mears took fifth.
T-Road make-upBARRE — Thunder Road has announced the make-up dates for the Myers Container Service Triple Crown 100 and the RK Miles Street Stock feature that were postponed from the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic. One feature each will be run at the next two Thunder Road events in addition to the regular program.
The Triple Crown Series event for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers has been slated for Friday. The event now has an early 6:30 p.m. post time. Following the Triple Crown feature is a card that includes the Maplewood/Irving Late Models, Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, and New England Antique Racers. A full schedule of events will be posted by Tuesday afternoon.
The Street Stocks are doubling up Thursday, June 17 as part of Casella Waste Systems Night. Post time will remain 7 p.m. for that event. The Street Stock make-up feature will be followed by a full card for all four local divisions. The Casella program also includes the annual Kid’s Rides beginning at 4 p.m.
