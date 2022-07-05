WEST HAVEN — Fireworks were lit on and off the track Saturday during Devil’s Bowl Speedway annual Fireworks Racing Spectacular to celebrate our nation’s independence.
Tim LaDuc scored his third win of the season in extra distance races, while Scott Fitzgerald earned a popular Limited Sportsman win. Daryl Gebo, Chris Sumner, Chase Allen, Chayton Young and Will Hull also visited victory lane.
LaDuc has had some unfortunate luck as of recent, which put him on the front row with Austin Comes to lead the 28-car Sunoco Sportsman Modified field to the green. LaDuc wasted no time taking command leaving Comes to fend for himself, as drivers Josh Masterson, Frank Hoard III and Johnny Bruno were moving forward.
David Bosclair battled inside the top five all race long, and Todd Stone was flexing his muscle marching from his 19th starting spot to a top five run also. It was all LaDuc up front, storming to his third win of the season followed by David Bosclair, Josh Masterson, Todd Stone and a feisty Marty Kelly III.
Anthony Warren, LaDuc, and Dylan Madsen were heat race winners. Elmo Reckner earned Elmo’s Pit Stop Bonus Bucks worth $100 via random draw at the pit meeting, while Johnny Bruno earned the Coach Tony Conques Hard Charger also worth $100 for his efforts starting 28th and finishing 10th.
Scott Fitzgerald earned a popular O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman 25-lap feature win. He had to fight off AJ Munger, Katrina Bean and a charging Cody O’Brien to get the job done. He was followed by Bean, Josh LeClaire, Anthony Ryan and Munger who rounded out the top five finishers.
Bubba McPhee, Bean and Tim Aldrighetti earned heat race victories.
Daryl Gebo visited victory lane for the third time in 20-lap Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman action. He got the job done charging from his 11th starting position. Rounding out the top five finishers were Randy Edson, Russ Farr, Robert Gauthier and Kamden Duffy.
Mini Stock had a pair of features this week, with Chris Sumner earning another victory in twin 20-lap feature No. 1. He was followed by Matt Wade, Tyler Bell, Clemmy Bell and Brian Blake to round out the top five.
In Mini Stock twin 20-lap feature No. 2, Chase Allen grabbed another win, followed by Chris Conroy, Adam Mahoney, Damian Olden and Craig Kirby rounding out the top five finishers.
Chayton Young earned another win to his credit in the Friend Construction 15-lap 500cc Mini Sprint feature event. He was followed by Logan Dennis, Roger LaDuc, Vern Woodard and Chris Lennox who completed the top five finishers.
Will Hull led the SCONE 360 Sprints to the checkered flag in the series second visit of the season to the bowl. He was followed by Chris Donnelly, Matt Hoyt, Caleb Lamson and Floyd Billington rounding out the top five finishers.
Tim LaDuc had himself a night also claiming victory in the $750 to win Enduro.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is Mid-Season Championships night worth double points for all divisions. Also, it will be autograph night for the fans. All divisions will be in action including Super Stocks. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
