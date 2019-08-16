MANCHESTER — The Country Club of Barre’s Eric Lajeunesse showed why he’s one of Vermont’s top amateurs on Friday. He fashioned some great shots in key situations and defeated Rutland Country Club’s Stephen Waite in the round of 16 at the 2019 Vermont Mid-Amateur at Manchester Country Club.
Waite had some gems of his own but not enough to overturn a 3 & 1 victory in the players’ third round in two days.
The back-breaker was a Lajeunesse chip-in for birdie on the 16: a delicate shot from a grassy slope with the ball below his feet. With Waite eyeing an 8-foot putt to cut the Lajeunesse lead to a single hole, Lajeunesse’s effort from about 25 yards plopped on the green and trickled in. Waite then made his putt but had to settle for avoiding elimination for the moment.
Lajeunesse, the 2014 Mid-Am champ, birdied 17 to end it.
He will now face Zach Dukette in Saturday’s quarterfinals, which is deep in former champions. Four-time winner and defending champion Garren Poirier will play Nick Trottier, Frankie Sanborn, the 2013 winner, will face 2017 champ Bryan Smith, and Chad Bullock will meet Ryan Kohler.
The semifinals are scheduled for later Saturday.
Waite struck for the match’s first decision when he birdied the second hole but the momentum swung quickly and Lajeunesse kept it in his corner with some terrific improvisations.
There was:
— A low, boring punch-out from thin rough beneath a spruce tree on the fifth hole; the 135-yard shot found the rear apron and Lajeunesse saved par and a halve
— A 7-iron that Lajeunesse drew around a hanging tree limb on the 435-yard 11th. The shot hit the green from 175 yards and Lajeunesse won with par to go 3-up.
— A splendid 35-yard shot from a greenside pot bunker on 15; the ball came to rest 3 feet from the hole and Lajeunesse saved par and a half.
— Then, of course, the shot on 16, which, with Lajeunesse chipping downhill, left very little margin for error.
“I had a good lie, which was huge,” Lajeunesse said. “I was able to get the club under the ball. I had a 1-foot area where I had to land it. It was cool because Steve made such a good shot.”
Lajeunesse and Waite have played in many of the same tournaments but this was their first head-to-head meeting.
“He birdied 2 and he’s so steady, I knew he wasn’t going to go away,” Lajeunesse said.
Lajeunesse hit 13 greens or aprons and Waite, another former champion, had 11. Lajeunesse finished the round at even par. Waite was 3 over but it easily could have been better; he had a 15-foot putt rim the hole and a 40-footer hit the back and spin away. Both holes were halved.
But Waite made a 4-footer to halve No. 1, saved another halve with a 35-yard bunker shot and 5-foot putt on No. 8, and halved 15 with a splendid two-putt from some 50 feet.
Waite defeated Mike Rollyson 2 & 1 in Friday’s first round while Lajeunesse rallied from an early 3-hole deficit to beat Jeff Dolin 3 & 2. Those matches were interrupted for some 90 minutes by lightning.
Poirier, who has won this event three of the past four years, worked hard to advance to Saturday’s play. After Devin Knight squared their afternoon match with a 40-foot birdie putt on 18, Poirier rolled in a 60-foot bomb for eagle on the fourth sudden-death hole.
Sanborn birdied the second, third and fourth holes on his way to ousting Aaron Wood, 4 & 2 in the afternoon and Smith defeated Mike Coakley 1-up.
In other second-round matches, Dukette went 19 holes to beat Jacob Miller, Trottier beat Greg Wells, 2 & 1, Kohler romped, 6 & 4, over Robert Wells-Rogers, and Bullock went 20 holes to defeat Glen Boggini.
In other first-round matches, Sanborn defeated Kim Pederson, 2 & 1, Knight beat Nicholas Ouellette, 1 up, Kohler beat Mitchell Evans, 3 & 2, Miller beat John Franzoni in 20 holes, Bullock edged Scott Rankins, 1-up, Wells rolled over Robert Stewart, 5 & 4, Coakley beat Peter Mittendorf, 5 & 3, Wood beat David Maynard, 3 & 1; Smith dominated against Chip Ward, 5 & 4, Dukette went 19 holes to beat Bryan Lasalle, Poirier stormed past Eugene Richards, 5 & 4, Trottier won, 4 & 3 over Jim Brett, Wells-Rogers beat Travis Mott 2 & 1, and Boggini thundered past Ravi Velappan, 6 & 5.
