CASTLETON — Lakes Region's Jackson Howe grew up in a home where he learned the baseball as a language at about the same time he learned to speak English. Colchester's Malakai Callahan grew up in Florida where he could play baseball 12 months of the year.
They both pitched complete-game victories on Monday on the third day of the Vermont State American Legion Baseball Tournament, keeping their teams alive in the eight-team, double-elimination event.
Howe went all six innings of Lakes Region's 11-1 victory over Addison County in a game abbreviated by the 10-run rule.
The loss eliminated Addison County.
Callahan threw 95 pitches in the Cannon's 8-6 victory over South Burlington.
Lakes Region 11, AC 1
(6 Innings)
The Lakers built a 4-1 lead through four innings and then put the game away with a six-run fifth. They were aided by two walks and two hits batsmen in that inning and Trey Lee got the big hit, a two-run single. Joe Buxton's tripled home a run in the frame and Sawyer Ramey drew a bases-loaded walk.
Noah Woodbury's sacrifice fly plating Kyle James provided the game-ending run, making he score 11-1 in the bottom of the sixth.
Leadoff batter Caleb Nelson singled in the first inning and starting pitcher Cole Warren walked Lee and Cody Nelson to load the bases. James drew a walk to force in the game's first run.
Nathan Muzzy reached on a fielder's choice and scored via an error to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth.
But the Lakers scored three times in the bottom of that inning with the big blow a two-run double from Max Kyhill.
Then came Lakes Region's big fifth inning that turned the game into a rout.
Buxton led the Lakers with a triple and a single.
Howe pitched to contact. He struck out only one but limited Addison to just three hits.
"I just wanted to do what I could to help the team and have the players make the plays. The defense is amazing," Howe said.
"i was filling up the zone with the fastball and slider."
It was the Lakers' second victory of the tournament against a loss — they defeated South Burlington 3-0 — but coach Parth Patel made it clear to his players after the game that they weren't satisfied and that there was more of the story to be written.
"We have a bigger prize to worry about," Patel said to the team.
Patel loved what he got from Howe.
"Jackson is a bulldog. He was filling up the zone. And when he isn't, he knows how to get back into it," Patel said.
Howe, the son of a high school baseball coach, pitches with savvy well beyond his class standing as he enters Otter Valley Union High School as a sophomore in the fall.
"You could not ask for more than he gave us," Patel said.
The Lakers' offense is beginning to come around.
"I thought it was just a matter of time. Our hitters are staying locked in," Patel said.
Warren made it into the fourth inning.
Jackson was still tough in the last inning, facing only three batters in the sixth courtesy of a 6-4-3 double play started by Sawyer Ramey.
The defensive play of the game was turned in by Lakes Region left fielder Carson Babbie, a spectacular diving catch in foul territory in the second inning.
Cannons 8, SB 6
This was a battle between Chittenden County rivals who were 2-2 against one another entering the game.
Twins Malakai and Matei Callahan moved north from Florida about three years ago and attended Colchester High School.
Malakai, drawing on his years in the Sunshine State, thrives in the heat and humidity and Monday offered both of those.
"It definitely is an advantage. I just button the top two buttons and I'm ready to go," Malakai said. "I don't mind the heat at all."
And Colchester coach Jackson Root has a wealthy of confidence in him.
"This was Malakai's game. He was either going to finish it or go until his pitch-count limit, whichever came first," Root said.
Root knew this game against the Cannons' rival was going to be anything but easy.
"They are tough to beat," Root said. "Their lineup is deep and they do not make a whole lot of mistakes."
The Cannons got on top when Matai Callahan scored from third on a double steal.
The Cannons scored five runs in the second and appeared to be in command.
But this is a rivalry and the Wildcats were not conceding a thing. They got right back into the fray with a four-run second.
The Wildcats closed it to within a run, 6-5, but the Cannons cushioned the lead with two runs in the sixth without the benefit of a base hit.
Baxter Lowell's RBI single brought South Burlington to within 8-6 in the sixth but Malakai Callahan retired the side in order in the seventh.
Matai Callahan was the big bat in the Cannon's lineup. He had three base hits, including the double, and scored three runs.
Leven, Lowell, Davis Hobbs and Evan LaMothe had two hits apiece for the Wildcats.
The week calls for more heat and humidity The Callahan twins are right at home.
NOTES: There was some confusion among the fans about Matai Callahan's ejection the previous day in Colchester's loss to Essex. He was allowed to play against South Burlington. The rule is not like the high school version where the ejected player must sit out the next game. The Legion commissioner reviews the ejection report by the umpire and then makes the decision. .... Military veterans and children under 10 are admitted free to the tournament.