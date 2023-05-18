The first half of Thursday's game could be compared to a jar whose lid just wouldn't pop off for the Colchester boys lacrosse team.
Despite consistent pressure, the Lakers just couldn't get the lid off the jar that was Rutland's net.
Colchester added a little heat, in the form of faceoff wins and quality possessions, and it paid dividends in the second half, as the Lakers came back to top Rutland 10-6 at Alumni Field.
The Lakers trailed by two goals going into the fourth quarter, but had scored the last pair of goals in the third, so the team carried the momentum they needed moving into the final frame.
Faceoff win after faceoff win, Colchester tightened its vice grip on the game and the goals piled up.
Cooper Blondin started it with a over the top shot from close on that found the upper part of the net 22 seconds into the fourth. Isaac Karlin kept it going with a goal off a nice pass from the back of the net from Austin Daigneault to tie the game.
Blondin was at it again with a goal on the weak side post to push the Lakers ahead, before Daigneault and Karlin went on to score in quick succession.
A 5-0 run in less than four minutes of game time, Colchester had taken full control.
"The boys came together. We had some struggles at the beginning to find our identity as Laker lacrosse," said Lakers coach Grant Bolsta. "We like to play together and that's what we came together and did at the end."
Simple things like completing passes made a major difference. In the first half, there were many times where Colchester just wasn't in sync.
"A little bit of positivity goes a long way," Bolsta said.
Rutland got a goal from Riley Rodrigue midway through the fourth, but it did little to deter the Lakers, who added on two more goals to pad their lead and claim the victory.
It was a tough pill for RHS to swallow after how much it dominated in the first half.
Rutland's defense was locked in for the first 24 minutes of the game, swallowing up tons of potential Colchester chances before they could even materialize.
RHS's offense hadn't been humming all that much either in the first half, but goals from Ryan McPhee, Noah Bruttomesso and Ethan Wideawake during the late stages of those two quarters gave the team necessary momentum.
Extending the lead to four midway through the third, it looked like Rutland might pull away, but Colchester had a different end goal in mind.
"It was a tale of two halves. The first half, I think we dominated," said RHS co-coach TJ Sabotka. "The second half, we couldn't win a faceoff. (Colchester) got the momentum and they capitalized. We were a step behind on defense. That's why they play two halves."
Wideawake and Rodrigue had two goals apiece for Rutland, while McPhee and Bruttomesso had one.
Blondin led Colchester with four goals. Karlin had three, while Mason Cardinal had two and Daigneault had one.
Rutland (4-8) hosts a Spaulding squad that finds itself in the middle of the Division II pack on Saturday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.