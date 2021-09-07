Late in the season, the Colchester girls soccer team will honor their seniors on Senior Day. Tuesday was Freshman Day for the young Lakers. Ninth graders scored four of the five goals in the 5-0 victory over Rutland at Alumni Field.
Rutland coach Lori McClallen had to love the way her Ravens played in the first half. They were down just 1-0 and could well have been ahead after the 40 minutes.
They attacked with energy, testing Colchester’s goalkeeper Emily Thompson several times.
After the Lakers grabbed a 1-0 lead on Kelsi Pratt’s corner kick, the Ravens began to get the ball into the box. Sydney Wood played a great ball to Mattie Peters who was denied on a terrific save by Thompson.
“We work on corners a lot,” Pratt said.
Kendall Spencer tried to pad the lead for the Lakers but Rutland keeper Kathryn Moore turned her away with a spectacular save of her own.
Karsyn Bellomo also tested Thompson but again the Colchester keeper made a nice save.
Allison Rice and Camryn Kinsman had some strong runs for Rutland. Bethany Solari’s volley banged off the post. They kept knocking.
The Lakers had a good opportunity to net another with a corner kick in the waning seconds of the half but Moore charged out of the net punched the ball away in heavy traffic.
“Rutland played great in the first half. Sometimes they played better than we did,” said Colchester coach and Rutland graduate Jeff Paul.
But all that changed in the second half. The Lakers owned it.
“We were not organized in the second half,” McClallen said. “Colchester was technically stronger than we were.”
The victory pushes the Lakers’ record to 2-0 after a season-opening victory over Rice.
Rutland falls to 1-1 after getting a road win over Mount Mansfield.
McClallen said the Lakers were using the width of the field and that her team was slow to adjust.
“Rutland is going to give a lot of people trouble down here and their keeper is phenomenal,” Paul said.
McClallen had praise for the defensive efforts of Brianna Greene and Addison Hubert as well as Moore.
Freshman Ava Moore got the scoring started for the Lakers in the second half, netting her goal seven minutes after the break.
That 2-0 margin seemed to sap the Ravens’ energy and the goals came easier for the Lakers.
Freshman Isabelle Winston scored the final three goals for Colchester.
The save by Thompson on Peters’ well-struck ball ticketed for the corner was a big play. That shot would have tied the score and a different game might have played out.
Last year, Thompson played behind Vermont Lions Cup goalie Olivia Moore. Now, that it is her time, she had the look of someone who is ready.
“We started slow but this group plays well when it is backed against the wall,” Paul said.
It was a day when youth was served. The young Lakers rode back down Route 7 with a 2-0 record and high hopes for a strong season.
The Ravens will look to get back on the winning track on Friday when they host Burlington.
