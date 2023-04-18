Her name is Maddy Booska but perhaps it should be Bazooka. That right arm attached to her is the bane of base runners. She picked one off and gunned down two more trying to steal to help Colchester to a 19-0 victory over Rutland on Tuesday in high school softball action at Northeast Field.
Booska's throwing prowess was evident in pregame warm-ups when she threw the ball on the line to second base from her knees.
Just as impressive as Booska's right arm was the left arm belonging to her pitcher Athanasia Boyer.
The hard-throwing Boyer struck out seven during her five-inning shutout.
"She (Booska) is on my Storm team (summer travel squad) and we work well together," Boyer said.
What was most encouraging to Boyer was the way she finished the game, striking out the last two batters.
"I have had problems with my shoulder and I have had trouble at the end of games," Boyer said.
Boyer's pitching was impressive enough but the way that the Lakers swung the bats was spectacular. They hit the ball and did it with power all the way through the lineup. And it did not stop there. When coach Angie Boyer sent in players up to pinch hit off the bench, they ripped line drives as well.
Boyer was one of the biggest sticks of all, going 3-for-4 with two doubles with a pretty inside-out swing from the left side.
Booska had two doubles and cleared the left fence for a three-run homer.
Hailey Fane-Cushman had a single and a double and when Emily Small was sent up to hit for her in the fifth, she laced a hard single to left.
That's the way it went all day as the Lakers sprayed 15 hits around the park including seven of the extra-base variety.
"We are lucky that we have a team with very good hitters," Athanasia said. "We have got them down in middle school, too, so it's not going to stop."
The victory gives the Lakers a 1-1 record after opening with a 4-1 loss to perennial power Mount Anthony.
"We didn't hit in the fist game," coach Boyer said.
Coach Dick Wright gathered his players after the game and said, "The season is not over."
There is still a lot of it left for the 1-2 Rutlanders who lost their second game in a row that was abbreviated by the 12-run mercy rule. They fell 12-0 in six innings to Division I finalist BFA-St. Albans.
There were some good things to build on, one of those being an outstanding running catch by second baseman Sierra McDermott in short right field.
Rutland catcher Alivia Morris and Cassidy Langlois stung the ball with their hits to right field.
Rutland coach Dick Wright also cited left fielder Emily Sutherland and shortstop Kailei Langlois for strong defensive play.
The Lakers must have felt right at home with a cold wind similar to the one they often feel blowing off Lake Champlain.
They certainly were right at home in the second inning when they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs. They had another seven-run inning in the fourth.
It's be more intersectional competition for Rutland on Thursday with Essex in town.
The Lakers host St. Johnsbury on Saturday.
