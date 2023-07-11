CASTLETON — The score was knotted at 2-2 when Lake Region's Caleb Nelson relieved left-handed starter Carson Babbie in the fifth inning with two runners aboard and no outs. Colin Rider pulled a shot to left field off the hard-throwing Nelson.
Noah Woodbury made an outstanding running catch in deep left field that saved two runs.
The defensive gem was the difference in the game as Lakes Region went on to win 4-2.
"I didn't get a good read right off the bat, but I knew I was going to get there," Woodbury said.
"I had one job and I did my job."
The Lakers then scored two runs in the bottom of that inning. A hustling Sawyer Ramey led off the inning with an infield hit. He stole second and Nelson singled him home with what proved to be the winning run.
The Lakers got the insurance run when Babbie moved Nelson to third with a sacrifice bunt and Nelson scored from there on a wild pitch.
Both teams scored twice in the first inning.
Rider walked, stole second and raced home on Jordan Beayon's sharp single to left. Beayon scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
The Lakers answered in their half of the inning when Ramey legged out an infield hit, stole second and third. Nelson walked and Babbie drove them both home.
Lakes Region looked as thought it might add on during that frame after scoring the two runs. Trey Lee singled and Joe Buxton walked but Andy McEnerny put the fire out with three straight strikeouts.
McEnerny started for Rutland and piled up the strikeouts. He fanned nine batters through six innings.
"I thought Andy did a great job of mixing and matching his pitches," Lakes Region coach Parth Patel said.
He was impressed with what his own starter gave him, also.
"Carson was not at his best, but he battled. He wants the ball," Patel said.
Babbie pitched into the fifth but once Sam Arnold led off that inning with a single and Aaron LeFrancois reached on an error, Patel brought in Nelson.
After escaping Rider's shot, he walked Beayon to load the bases.
Next came one terrific display of power pitching. Nelson struck out the next six batters in a row.
Patel, thinking about a very busy stretch ahead that starts with a game against White River Post 84 on Thursday, brought Alex Patch into the game to get the final two outs, giving Nelson more availability with the pitch count rule.
Woodbury's running catch was probably the most important defensive play of the evening, but it was not the best one. That was turned in by Rutland Post 31 third baseman Beayon when he speared Patch's torrid smash right on the line and gunned him out at first.
The loss dropped Post 31 to 2-7 in the Southern Division standings where Lakes Region improved to 5-4.
A win over the other Rutland County Legion rival is always special.
"It always means something extra," Woodbury said. "And it is never easy, it's always a battle."
Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer had to be thinking about the potential big inning that got away. Post 31 had two runners get picked off in the third. Lakes Region catcher Cody Nelson, Caleb's twin brother, cut one runner down attempting to steal third and then the Lakers picked another base runner off first.
Post 31 is getting desperate in its bid for a playoff spot but Bloomer and his players know that things can look a lot different if they are able to sweep Bellows Falls Post 37 in Thursday's doubleheader at Hadley Field.