CATSLETON — Halloween is still months away but Lakes Region pitcher Alex Patch was already in the spirit on Wednesday evening.
Patch took the mound as Houdini escaping bases-loaded jams in both the first and second inning of the Lakers' 4-0 victory over Manchester Union Underground in American Legion baseball action at Vermont State University-Castleton.
Manchester had the bases loaded with only one out in the first but Patch notched a strikeout and then got the inning-ending out by inducing a ball hit back to the mound.
The second-inning escape showcased the athleticism of Patch and his catcher Noah Woodbury. A ball got past Woodbury and went to the backstop. Woodbury raced to the ball and threw to Patch covering the plate who applied the tag on runner Tor Majorell.
Patch worked the first five innings for the win and Sawyer Ramey preserved the shutout over the final two frames.
Patch and Ramey got the only offensive support they would need when the Lakers scored two runs in the second inning. Designated hitter Jacob Patch's infield single scored Max Kyhill with the first run. Ramey's ground out brought home Woodbury with the second run.
The Lakers padded the lead in the fourth when Max Kyhill ripped a triple into the right field corner and Woodbury got him home with a sacrifice fly.
Woodbury reached on an error in the sixth, Joe Buxton singled and Sam Kyhill, the courtesy runner for Woodbury, scored on Ramey's opposite-field single.
Alex Patch and Ramey held Union Underground to four hits. Patch surrendered three through his five innings.
Griff Briggs, Majorell, Milo Tucker and Max Brownlee had the hits for Union Underground.
Ramey struck out two in the seventh while closing the game out.
Manchester only brought nine players to Castleton and coach Bill Brownlee was pitching by committee. Trevor Greene started and worked two innings. He was followed to the mound by Max Brownlee, Tucker and Majorell.
The Lakers played sound defense all evening. Ramey was the centerpiece of it at shortstop. He handled six chances flawlessly and started a double play.
But when Alex Patch and Woodbury combined efforts to nab the runner at the plate, it seemed to give the Lakers an enormous lift.
"We have been a pitch-and-catch duo since the seventh grade," Patch said.
Patch said those first two innings were pretty rocky.
"i was just trying to keep them off balance and it was not working," Patch said. "I let up a little and found the zone."
The victory hiked the Lakers' record to 6-7, putting them in a dogfight for the fourth and final playoff spot.
They will be in the Vermont State Tournament by virtue of being the host team for the event but that would require a play-in game against the fourth-place team. Lakes Region coach Parth Patel told his players after the game that he hoped it would not come to that.
If the Lakers are required to go through a play-in game, that game would be on Friday.
"We don't want to have to worry about Friday," Patel told his players.
That would mean taking care of business in a three-team doubleheader at Bellows Falls Post 37's Hadley Field on Thursday.
Patel loved the way the defense played behind Patch and Sawyer and hopes the offense will come to the fore.
"We need our offense to click in. That is what we are waiting on. It's coming. I think it be sooner than later," Patel said.
The leaders of that offense against Manchester were Ramey (a base hit, two RBIs), Max Kyhill (a triple and two runs scored) and Joe Buxton with two hits.
That offense that Patel believes is ready to energize the Lakers has to come soon. It is nearly the midnight hour.