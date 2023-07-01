CASTLETON — Otter Valley rising sophomore Jackson Howe isn't afraid of a big moment.
Last fall in at the Division II golf championships, he was the last Otter on the course, needing to card a decent score on the 18th hole to secure Otters Valley's second straight state title. On that day, he came though.
Howe did the same on Saturday in the second game of an American Legion doubleheader between Lakes Region and Bennington. After the Lakers were blasted 13-2 in five innings in game 1, he tossed a gem in the second game, leading Lakes Region to a 12-1 win in five innings at Vermont State University- Castleton.
"(Jackson) pitched against the Rhode Island team in the New Hampshire (Gubby) Tournament and he pitched just like he did today," said Lakers coach Parth Patel. "He gave me confidence in him that he was ready to go out there and he wanted the ball. That's awesome.
"He's been working super hard and its good to see him get recognized. He's a young kid coming into the program."
Otter Valley had a varsity team made of nearly all seniors and juniors this spring and Howe earned his stripes on the Otters' junior varsity squad.
Saturday, he showed that he's more than ready for the varsity call when it comes. Howe allowed just one hit and struck out two, pitching to contact throughout the five-inning outing.
"I was just throwing strikes and my defense was making all the plays, laying out behind me," Howe said.
Howe wasn't lying about the quality of the defense behind him. It was stellar in the second game.
Lakes Region had jumped out to a convincing 8-0 lead through three innings, but Bennington looked like it might have some momentum when Howe plunked the first two batters he saw in the top of the fourth inning.
Post 13 No. 3 hitter Aaron Whitman continued the momentum with Bennington's lone hit, which scored leadoff hitter Josh Worthington.
Bennington could have been sitting pretty with two on and nobody out as it tried to get back into the game, but some questionable baserunning erased both runners.
Connor Jones got greedy between second and third and was caught in a rundown for an out, while Whitman was caught too far off first base and couldn't get back in time for the double play.
"We talk about trying to get out of situations," Patel said. "(Bennington) is a pretty good hitting team, so we have to execute when we have a chance, whether it's a double play ball or a tag. We did a really good job of that."
At the plate, Lakes Region grabbed the momentum in the first inning with a leadoff single by Sawyer Ramey and RBI groundout by Trey Lee. The Lakers really broke the game open with a five-run second inning, where Jacob Patch, Ramey, Carson Babbie and Trey Lee all had RBIs
Tim Kendall had a well-struck double to left in the third inning that scored a run and was plated when Patch did the same on the next at-bat.
Lakes Region pushed the game into run-rule territory with a four-run fourth inning, as Babbie, Lee, Kyle James and Joe Buxton all scored. Kendall had a RBI single in the inning.
It was a pleasant turnaround from an opening game that was far from good for the home Lakers.
Bennington plated four runs in the first inning of the opener, including a two-run single by Nat Greenslet and the team never looked back, scoring in all five innings of the run-rule victory.
Lakes Region made a pair of errors in the opening inning, but it was Post 13's bats that really flexed their muscles throughout the contest, banging out 13 hits.
Whitman was one of the offensive stars, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Greenslet had two hits and three RBIs, while Worthington and Jones had multiple hits as well. Cole Ziehm had a well-struck double in the fourth inning that plated two runs.
Lakes Region mustered just two hits in the opening game. James had a RBI single in the second inning that scored Trey Lee and Lee came into score again in the fourth inning, on a delayed steal of home after James swiped second base.
Colby Granger, who pitched in many a big game for Division I runner-up Mount Anthony this spring, was locked in and went the distance, striking out five Lakers.
Patel was impressed with how his team responded after such a rough first game.
"It's a game of failure," Patel said. "We just have to learn how to fail and then we come back. We're going to do that all year long."
Lakes Region came out of Saturday with a 4-2 league record, while Bennington was at 3-2.