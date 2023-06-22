The Lakes Region baseball team has put an added emphasis on developing offensively. That effort showed itself early in the Lakers' 7-4 American Legion victory against rival Rutland Post 31 on Thursday at St. Peter's Field.
Fresh off a game against Brattleboro, where Lakes Region mustered just four hits, the Lakers made sure they wouldn't have a repeat performance.
Lakes Region leadoff hitter Sawyer Ramey led off the game with a single, one of his team-high three hits, and the tone was set. Caleb Nelson and Carson Babbie both walked, while Ramey and Nelson would both go on to score in the inning.
Post 31's Colin Rider drove in Aaron LeFrancois in the botton half and Rider came around to score himself on a sacrifice fly hit to right field, where Max Kyhill made an incredible catch crashing against the side fence.
Lakes Region wasn't to be deterred and plated four runs across the next three innings, securing a lead it wouldn't give up.
Buxton had a fielder's choice in the second that scored Ramey, Ramey drove in Trey Lee on a double and Caleb Nelson scored Ramey on an infield single in the third and Cody Nelson scored Buxton on a sac fly in the fourth.
"With Caleb going (on the mound), it's nice to get him a couple runs to set us up to be feeling good later on in the game," Ramey said, of the early offensive surge.
Caleb Nelson settled in nicely after the shaky first inning, going just one over the minimum in the next two innings. Rutland chased him from the game following the fourth, where it scored a pair of runs.
Proctor product Jacob Patch came on in relief and shut the door, looking like every hit of the ace he was for the Phantoms this spring.
He stranded a runner on third in the fifth inning and didn't allow a runner past second base the rest of the way.
Pitching depth is essential in Legion ball, going up against strong lineups on most days. Between Nelson, Patch and a handful of others on the staff, Lakes Region knows it has the arms to be effective.
What impressed Lakes Region coach Parth Patel the most was how his pitchers adjusted in real time. The home plate umpire had a distinct strike zone and the pitchers found a way to hit spots where they knew they'd get a call.
"(Caleb) did a nice job of being poised, instead of panicking. Here's the zone and here's what I have to work with," Patel said. "Jacob was watching the game from the dugout and he did a pretty good job of coming in and adjusting."
Caleb Nelson allowed just two hits and struck out five, walking six in his four innings of work. Patch didn't give up any hits and walked three, while striking out five.
Left-hander Isaiah Wood struggled a bit with his command in three innings of work for Post 31. Despite the walks, he did a nice job of keeping the early innings from getting out of hand, stranding the bases loaded in the first and second innings.
"(Isaiah) worked hard to get out of innings when he got behind," said Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer.
Matt Greeno and Quin Hall went two innings apiece for Rutland after Wood came out.
Patel has been on both sides of coaching in the Rutland-Lakes Region rivalry, most recently assisting Bloomer last summer.
His former club gets a chance at revenge on July 11, when Post 31 heads to Castleton University for the second of three regular season matchups.