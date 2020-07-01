Wednesday night marked the first day of play in the newly-minted Vermont Summer Baseball League and Lakes Region wasted little time making a statement.
Lakes Region traveled to play Rutland at Mount St. Joseph’s St. Peter’s Field and came away with a dominating win, downing its rivals 32-0 in five innings.
It was tough to find a facet where Lakes Region didn’t succeed.
Dominating pitching performance. Check.
Hot bats. Check.
Outside of a baserunning mistake here and there, it was hard to pinpoint a place where Lakes Region struggled.
Every time, Lakes Region came to the plate runs were put on the board. An error on an Andrew Lanthier hit to shortstop to lead off the game was a sign of things to come.
Lakes Region put the ball in play and Rutland struggled to make the routine plays to keep them at bay.
That error was the first of eight committed by the home side. Five of those errors came in the fourth inning, where Lakes Region had 23 guys come to the plate, batting around twice.
That fateful inning was where more than half of Lakes Region’s runs came from, as it pushed 17 men across to score.
Between fielding miscues and a handful of walks, Rutland gave an already potent Lakes Region lineup a chance to be even more potent.
“We didn’t help ourselves much at all today,” said Rutland coach Mike Howe. “I thought out pitchers pitched pretty well. They got into some jams, but we didn’t help them out defensively. A lot of times, those things can steamroll on you.”
And steamroll, they did.
Lakes Region pushed across three runs in the first, added six more in the second, were held to one in the third, exploded for 17 in the fourth and finished with five in the fifth.
From Lanthier at the top of the lineup to Sawyer Ramey in the No. 9 spot, Lakes Region can swing the bats. Their depth showed in a big way Wednesday night.
Parker Morse, Jerrett Williams, Dylan Lee and Joe Valerio all had three runs batted in. Lee, Lakes Region’s catcher, led the way, going 4-for-4 with a walk.
“We’ve had a lot of swings these last couple weeks,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. “They were comfortable in the box. We didn’t have a lot of live pitching, but I think it just came back to them. It was good first game, a good morale boost.”
Lakes Region’s bats weren’t the only thing to shine Wednesday night. Its pitching was, for the most part, lights out.
Aubrey Ramey got the start on the hill and he was tough to figure out for the Rutland lineup. Ramey got a lot of first-pitch strikes and worked efficiently from there.
He took a no-hitter into the fourth inning, before a Nate Hudson dribbler down the third base line stayed fair to give Rutland its first hit.
Ramey ran into some control issues as the fourth inning progressed, having sat for a long time during the 17-run inning. Eventually he gave way to Williams on the mound, but other than that, the Fair Haven product was on his game.
“(Aubrey) was just hitting spots and changing eye-levels for their hitters,” Greenlese said. “He was putting it in and out. He was confident and throwing well.”
Given the amount of first-pitch strikes that Ramey threw, Howe wanted his team to be more aggressive with the bats.
“I told our guys from the start that we weren’t aggressive enough,” Howe said. “There was a lot of first-pitch fastballs and we got behind in the count early. When you have a good pitcher like Aubrey, that puts you in a tough spot.”
Ramey went 3 2/3 innings, striking out seven and only allowing the Hudson hit, along with two walks. Williams was great in relief with a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Josh Beayon, Cole Blanchard and Jordan Beayon pitched for Rutland.
While both teams had much different results Wednesday night, it was nice to finally be on the field in a competitive environment.
“It feels great. It’s a step toward normalcy, which everyone needed,” Howe said.
“It means we finally get to to something that’s normal,” Greenlese said. “It feels good, sounds good and it’s just good to be in the sun.”
Lakes Region (1-0) has a tough test Thursday when it plays Manchester at Dana Thompson Rec Park. Rutland (0-1) travels to play Bennington Thursday. Both games start at 5:30 p.m.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
