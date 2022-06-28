CASTLETON — There's something about Carson Babbie and big games. The Lakes Region left-hander always seems to answer the call when his team needs a quality outing.
During the spring high school season, there was no outing better than his two-hit gem against Division I state finalist Brattleboro.
He's done the same thing in the summer during American Legion baseball season with a pair of three-hit outings. It started with last Tuesday's blowout win against Bellows Falls and continued in this Tuesday's 10-3 win against Bennington Post 13.
Babbie has been the winning pitcher in both Lakes Region wins. On Tuesday, he went six innings, allowing just three hits and striking out five. He did walk eight batters, but worked out of every jam he got into.
Noah Woodbury came in one batter into the seventh when Babbie had went high in his pitch count.
"My fastball was around the zone. I could feel my curveball pretty well," said Babbie of what was working for him.
"(Carson) looked really good. The defense backed him up and he did his job," said Lakes Region assistant coach Dylan Czachor, who was filling for head coach Adam Greenlese on Tuesday. "He was confident and he kept dealing."
Babbie carries a confidence on the mound, but it helps to know your defense is going to make plays behind you.
In recent games, that wasn't a guarantee for the Lakers. Lakes Region had five errors in the first inning alone of the second game of their doubleheader on Saturday. The Lakers can run into spurts where the defensive focus fades and miscues pile up.
Lakes Region avoided any of those issues on Tuesday, playing an errorless game. It was clear from the start this was going to be a different kind of day defensively when catcher Tim Kendall threw out Post 13 leadoff hitter Josh Worthington trying to steal second after a walk.
Babbie had a pick-off in the third inning and the Lakers executed perfectly on a run-down play in the fifth. Those plays add up and take away potential threats for the opponent.
"It feels good to know that I have people backing me up and I can just do my thing on the mound," Babbie said.
"They just relaxed today, showed up and worked hard," Czachor said. "They were motivated and ready to go. The defense was confident today."
Bennington scored a run in the opening inning on a double by Bryce VanVoorhis, but Post 13 couldn't get much going after that. Babbie faced the minimum in a pair of innings and the farthest past the minimum he went the rest of his outing was two batters.
Lakes Region missed a golden opportunity in the bottom of the second to grab the lead, notching three hits and getting a pair of runners in scoring position, but coming up empty-handed.
Bennington pitching started to fade in the middle portion of the game and the Lakers didn't make Post 13's jobs any easier. Lakes Region took the lead in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs, despite not getting any hits.
A mix of hit batsman, a walk and an error allowed Trey Lee and Ryan Alt to score in that inning.
The wheels really came off for Bennington in the fourth inning, where their pitchers lost the zone, and when they found it, Lakes Region batters were ready to pounce.
The Lakers broke the game open scoring eight runs in the inning, getting two-run singles by Ethan Kelley and Connor Fisher and RBI singles from Babbie and Kyle James.
"We were putting the ball in play and had aggressive baserunning," Czachor said.
"We haven't played that well the last few games and we just wanted to put some runs on the board," Babbie said.
It was a credit to Bennington that the game went seven innings. After the Lakers' eight-run fourth, it looked like the game could be headed to a run-rule finish, but a gutsy performance from Post 13's reliever Worthington kept Lakes from scoring in its last two at-bats.
Worthington was the third pitcher Bennington used. Hayden Curtis started and Nat Greenslet relieved him, before Worthington took over.
Bennington got a pair of runs in the seventh inning on a single by Cole Ziehm.
Post 13 (2-6) is back in Rutland County on Thursday, playing Rutland Post 31 at St. Peter's Field. The teams met in Bennington earlier in the year with Rutland winning 6-5.
