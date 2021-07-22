Lakes Region’s Joe Valerio still knew how to find his way to the mound after only pitching to one batter against Brattleboro in the first week of the season. Once he got there, he showed he still knew his way around the mound, limiting Rutland Post 31 to two runs on three hits over the first four innings in Thursday evening’s 6-2 victory at St. Peter’s Field.
After Valerio was done, Sawyer Ramey came on and was even sharper, retiring all nine batters he faced.
The victory gets the Lakers to 8-8 and keeps them in contention for one of the three remaining playoff spots in the Southern Division with a key doubleheader looming Saturday at Fair Haven Union High School.
Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese will hand the ball to Ethan Kelley and Evan Reed for those games.
Valerio said that despite hardly pitching this summer, he was confident.
“I felt pretty comfortable. It is something I have been doing for a long time,” said the University of Connecticut student.
Valerio marveled at Ramey’s three perfect innings.
“You can’t do better than he did,” Valerio said.
Valerio pitched three hitless innings before he had a hiccup in the fourth.
Jordan Beayon and Ryan Flanders had base hits to set the table for Cam Rider who drove them home with a hard single to left.
Lakes Region had already built a 4-0 lead before that. The Lakers got the first of those runs in the first when Ryan Alt crushed a double to score Ramey.
They added three in the third. Rutland starter Andy McEnerney was simply unlucky in that frame as the Lakers had three infield hits, dribblers toward third base that didn’t total more than 60 feet.
The one hard hit of the inning was delivered by Ryan Muratorri and it drove home a run. Legging out the infield hits were Ramey, Alt and Ben Spiro.
The Lakers stretched the lead to 6-2 with two more in the fourth, an inning highlighted by Alt’s double. Ramey’s sacrifice fly scored Trey Lee who had singled.
“Those guys compete,” Rutland coach Mike Howe said of Valerio and Ramey.
Howe also liked the effort from his own team much more in this one.
Rutland fell to 3-12 but is guaranteed one of the tournament spots by virtue of being the host team.
“We had our chances,” Howe said.
The best chance for a big inning was in the fourth when Post 31 scored both of its runs. They had a runner on with one out but the frame ended on a 2-3-2 double play after the batter struck out and the third strike was not held.
First baseman Alt made an outstanding return throw to catcher Muratorri to nab the runner on an extremely close play.
Greenlese said that Valerio wanted the ball.
“He asked me, ‘Am I going to pitch this year?’ Greenlese said.
“We know that he is going to go out there and give us everything he’s got.”
Rutland second baseman Braedon Carleton made the defensive play of the night, back-handed stab of a ball going toward second base before righting himself and throwing out Ramey.
Alt was the big hitter with two doubles among his three base hits. He had two RBIs.
Beayon was stellar for Rutland in his relief role, retiring seven of the eight men he faced, the only one reaching doing so on an error.
“This weekend is big. I am not sure who needs to win and who needs to lose,” Greenlese said.
He knows there is no more the Lakers can do than win both games and see what it gets them. That’s the plan.
NOTES: Post 31 will get pitcher Griff Briggs back for the postseason. He was taken to the emergency room in the game against Manchester earlier in the week after being hit by a line drive. ... Post 31 started an all-Otter Valley Union High battery with McEnerny and catcher Alex Polli.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
