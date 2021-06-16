FAIR HAVEN — American Legion baseball, just like high school ball, is cyclical. A group comes up and puts their stamp on the club, before giving way to the next generation champing at the bit for their turn.
The Lakes Region American Legion team saw a handful of their stalwarts over the last few years age out of the program, but they have a talented core coming back, mixed with many great additions to the club.
Gone are guys like Andrew Lanthier, Parker Morse, Aubrey Ramey, Dylan Lee and Aaron Szabo, all players who were key cogs in Fair Haven’s 2019 Division II championship, but Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese loves the team he has heading into the summer.
“We have a lot of guys this year. A lot of young guys coming out, so the future looks bright,” Greenlese said. “The new guys meshed right in right off the bat. We have a really welcoming group.”
Lakes has had only a handful of practices so far, so the team is still in the process of piecing together who will play where consistently.
Losing pitchers like Ramey and Lanthier hurts, but they have plenty of returning depth and new pieces that will take the hill on Lakes Region’s home field at Castleton University.
The core of pitchers from Greenlese’s Fair Haven club this spring is mostly intact for summer ball.
Ace Evan Reed could be a leader on the staff and other Fair Haven players who saw time on the mound like Sawyer Ramey, Tyler Niklasson, Matt Heibler, Carson Babbie and Ryan Muratorri are also on the team.
A returning pitcher from last year’s Lakes team, Joe Valerio, a Proctor graduate, has one more season of eligibility.
Greenlese believes this is Valerio’s fifth season with the Legion team.
“It’s great to have that kind of leadership,” Greenlese said.
A big addition on the mound for Lakes Region will be Poultney’s Ryan Alt. Alt was the unquestioned ace of the Blue Devil staff this spring.
The Lakers have a large influx of players from Rutland High. Chaska Stannard and Ben Spiro are both guys who pitched for Geoff Bloomer’s Ravens this spring and are on the Lakes Region roster.
Ethan Kelley. who is from Bellows Falls but lives in Poultney now, also will be a contributor on the hill.
“We have a lot of inning eaters,” Greenlese said.
Around the diamond, Lakes Region will be looking for versatility.
Tim Kendall and Rutland High’s Stefano Falco are both catchers. Muratorri and Niklasson can both play first base. Muratorri can also catch.
The middle infield will have different combinations rolling the double play ball. Sawyer Ramey, Trey Lee and another Rutland player Tyler Weatherhogg are all strong options there.
Kyle James will play third base and Alt will also see time at the hot corner. Alt played all around the infield for Dan Williams’ Poultney club this spring.
Stannard is another guy who can play in the infield.
In the outfield, Reed, Valerio, Babbie, Kelley, Spiro, Joe Giancola and Hazyn Stannard are among the many options. Reed can also play third base.
“Everyone is going to be everywhere,” Greenlese said. “We’re going to be rotating guys around quite a bit.”
The Lakers did quite well for themselves in last summer’s American Legion substitute, the Vermont Summer Baseball League, going to the league’s championship game and falling to SD Ireland.
The league was a success, but the team is happy to be playing under the Legion banner once again.
“The league kept a similar vibe and was good to have, but it’s nice to have that sponsorship back,” Greenlese said. “Our Legion provides everything for the kids. They don’t have to pay a cent.”
Lakes Region opens up on Father’s Day against rival Rutland Post 31 at St. Peter’s Field. Rutland opened its season Wednesday with a win against White River Junction.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
