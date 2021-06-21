The smile on Poultney High baseball coach Dan Williams’ face might have been as wide as the 17-inches across home plate as he watched Sunday’s American Legion baseball game, a 10-2 victory for Lakes Region over Rutland Post 31 at St. Peter’s Field.
Williams got to watch his future pitcher Ethan Kelley start the game for the Lakers and he was masterful in his five innings. He gave up just two singles and one did not leave the infield in earning the victory.
Then, Williams got to watch his grandson Ryan Alt pitch two scoreless innings to close out the game.
Kelley was a best kept secret this spring, pitching for Bellows Falls.
“I only pitched about two innings,” he said.
But his family recently purchased the 125-acre parcel known as the Anderson Farm on Route 31 in South Poultney so Kelley is expected to pitch for Williams’ Blue Devils.
Kelley did not allow a hit until there was one out in the fourth inning, an opposite-field single by Griff Briggs. Jordan Beayon legged out an infield single in the same inning for the only other hit off Kelley.
When he left after five, he had piled up 10 strikeouts.
“I got two of them (the strikeouts) with my changeup but most of them were with my curve ball,” Kelley said.
It was the season opener for Lakes Region and coach Adam Greenlese had to be ecstatic with the way his team performed in all areas.
“It was a complete game,” Greenlese said.
“Ethan was incredible on the mound. He was cool, calm and collected. He did everything he needed to do.
“We had some really nice baserunning plays.
“If we keep this up, we are going to be a hard team to beat.”
Briggs got the start for Post 31. He was in trouble a lot. The Lakers left the bases loaded in each of the first two innings.
Briggs pitched tough in the clutch, minimizing the damage.
He walked two and hit a batter in the first but Lakes Region failed to score. He walked two more in the second and gave up two hits, but the Lakers only could push one run across.
“Griff is a competitor. I am not surprised he was able to pitch out of trouble,” Post 31 coach Mike Howe said.
Briggs pitched four innings and his team was still very much in the game when he left, trailing 3-2.
But he pitched behind on the count and his pitch total quickly mounted, causing his exit.
“The pitch count will get you,” Howe said.
Briggs did have good stuff when he found the plate. He rang up five strikeouts in his four innings.
Lakes Region scored two in the fourth. Joe Valerio helped set it up with a one-out single up the middle.
Howe decided to intentionally walk Alt to get to Ryan Muratorri and Muratorri singled home Valerio and Alt.
It was in the fifth when the Lakers broke the game open with six runs on five hits against Andy McEnerny.
Chaska Stannard, Tyler Weatherhogg, Ben Spiro, Alt and Muratorri had the hits but just as damaging were Post 31’s three errors in frame.
The inning pushed the lead to 9-2 and the Lakers tacked on one more in the sixth when Spiro’s infield single scored Kelley.
The Lakers hit the ball, the pitching was outstanding and they ran the bases wisely starting with Valerio at the top of the order. He had a couple of stolen bases and his heads-up play got him to third base in the fourth when an errant throw from the outfield was rolling loose in the infield.
The one thing that was not learned about the Lakers was their defense because Rutland did not put the ball in play a lot. Kelley and Alt had 13 strikeouts between them.
“When you don’t hit and you have that many errors...” Howe said. “We will fix some stuff we need to fix.”
He hopes to have it fixed before Tuesday evening when 1-1 Post 31 is at at White River Post 84.
Muratorri led the Lakers’ 11-hit attack with two hits and three RBIs. Alt had two hits and knocked in a run and Spiro added two hits.
Rutland shortstop Chase de Castro made the defensive play of the game, throwing from his knees to retire Weatherhogg in the third inning.
A new homeLakes Region has customarily played its home games on the Castleton University diamond but a conflict has forced them to find another home for the summer. They will play most of their home schedule at St. Peter’s Field in Rutland.
Lakes Region will host White River on July 1 at Castleton and its July 3 home game against Bennington Post 13 will be at Fair Haven Union High School. The remaining home contests will be at St. Peter’s Field.
NOTES: Some Lakes Region fans were disgruntled because the batters were only announced for the home team. ... Rutland and Lakes Region meet again on Friday at St. Peter’s Field with an early start time of 4 p.m. ... Valerio served as the team manager for the University of Connecticut softball team this spring. ... Alt pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings over the weekend. He threw 2 1/3 innings for the South against the North on Friday night in the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association’s senior all-star game.
