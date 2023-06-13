CASTLETON — Many of the players on the Lakes Region baseball team had to chew on a difficult end to their high school season last week.
Fair Haven, which accounted for the majority of Lakes Region's lineup in Tuesday's American Legion opener against Bellows Falls Post 37, was rolling going into the Division II semifinals against Milton, but came up with a rough showing on the wrong day and it cost them a trip to the state championship game.
That loss looked like a distant memory on Tuesday, as Lakes Region rolled to an 11-3 victory against Bellows Falls at Castleton University.
"It was a tough loss and we all just felt like we had to come out and get it rolling (on Tuesday)," said Lakers corner infielder Joe Buxton, who plays for Fair Haven during the school season. "We were all getting it going late in the season, so we're definitely carrying it on into the summer."
"They just want to play ball, which I love," said first-year Lakes Region head coach Parth Patel. "They have a passion for it and they want the ball. You can't teach that."
The Lakers were going up against one of the better pitchers in Vermont over the last couple seasons, BF's Jamison Nystrom, who tossed a no-hitter against Springfield during the spring season.
Nystrom didn't have his ace stuff on this day. Sawyer Ramey got Lakes Region into the hit column as the No. 2 hitter and a mix of walks and errors allowed the Lakers to plate three runs, grabbing a lead they wouldn't surrender.
Buxton helped extend the Lakes Region lead in the second inning, walloping a double to right that scored Caleb Nelson and Ramey, who had reached after a leadoff flyout.
Buxton looked the part of a cleanup hitter all game long. He finished the day with four RBIs, notching an RBI single and sacrifice fly later in the game.
"I've really been seeing the ball well," Buxton said.
"(Joe) is our go-to hitter. I'm happy for him because he's been putting a lot of work in," Patel said.
Lakes Region broke the game open in the fifth inning, where it plated four runs. Ramey had a RBI single in that inning and Carson Babbie finished the scoring with an inside the park home run in the sixth inning, on a ball hit to right.
Hits from guys like Buxton, Ramey and Babbie shined through, but the Lakers' approach at the plate was just as impressive.
Bellows Falls pitchers struggled to find the zone all game long and Lakes Region had no intention of making their job any easier. The Lakers worked 11 walks or hit batsman.
Nelson, from just over the New York State border in Granville, went four innings on the mound for Lakes Region.
He ran into a little trouble in his final inning of work in the fourth, allowing two runs, both coming via the passed ball, but was very effective, striking out five batters and allowing just four hits.
Fair Haven's Alex Patch and Proctor's Jacob Patch finished the job for the Lakers. Alex Patch went 1 2/3 innings and Jacob Patch went 1 1/3 innings.
Cole Moore, Sam Presch and Nystrom scored Post 37's three runs, all coming on passed balls. Chase Swisher had the loudest contact of the day for Bellows Falls with a well-struck double that hopped to the wall to left in the sixth inning.
Lakes Region hosts the American Legion State Tournament once again this year. Last year, they had a rough season, but were in the tournament due to a national rule that the host team has to compete.
This summer, there's a proposed rule that would make the host square off with the No. 4 ranked team in the division, if Lakes Region isn't already ranked in the top four of the South.
The Lakers would love to make sure that proposed rule doesn't need to be used this summer.
Patel talks about his team playing with underdog mentality, always scrapping to put themselves in a position to win.
"We know we're the underdog coming into the season and we'll play like that all season long," Patel said. "We're going to play fundamental and aggressive and we'll see what happens."