The Lakes Region American Legion baseball team hasn't had a season to write home about, but there have been a few shining moments where the Lakers' potential shows.
Lakes Region's early-season win against Bellows Falls, win against Bennington or its one-run loss to White River Junction in late June come to mind as days where a lot of good things came together for the Lakers.
Add Thursday night's 4-1 win against rival Rutland Post 31 to the list.
Lakes Region got stellar pitching and timely hitting to avoid a season sweep at the hands of its biggest Legion rivals at St. Peter's Field in Rutland.
The win snapped an eight-game losing skid for the Lakers.
"It's as big as we can get at this point," said Lakes Region starting pitcher Ryan Alt of the confidence boost the win provides.
"We played well. We didn't make many errors and we hit the ball pretty well. It's going to be good motivation."
The word potential is one that brings mixed emotions. It gives a team hope that it can reach a standard, but it's also something that can be hard to grasp.
When a team can fulfill that potential like the Lakers did on Thursday, it feels amazing.
"We played a good game. We had a couple miscues, but it didn't hurt us," said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese.
Alt has been the heart of many of the Lakers' best showings this season. He was the hard-luck losing pitcher in a pair of losses to White River Junction and always seems to keep his team afloat when he's on the mound.
Alt was tough to solve for Rutland. Post 31 had seven hits off Alt, but he never let them get to him. The lone run he gave up came in the bottom of the third on a single by Jordan Beayon that scored leadoff hitter Tyler Weatherhogg.
"We didn't get much timely hitting," said Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer.
Alt stranded multiple Post 31 runners on in three different innings. He racked up eight strikeouts in his complete-game effort.
"That's the kind of outing we've been getting from Ryan all season. It's just about making the plays behind him," Greenlese said. "He's a gamer and he loves to have the ball on the hill. He wanted it today."
Matt Heibler played a big role in Lakes Region's offensive attack. He drove in the first run of the game in the top of the third on a single that scored Alt. Heibler had the eventual game-winning RBI in the top of the fifth on a single that scored Trey Lee.
The Lakers got another run that inning on a balk by Rutland relief pitcher Matt Greeno.
Trey Lee drove in the final insurance run in the top of the sixth that scored Craig Baptie.
"Finally some timely hitting," Greenlese said. "Hopefully, we can continue that the rest of the season. It's the right time to get hot."
Lakes Region improved its record to 3-14 and will be the Southern Division's No. 4 seed in the state tournament, grabbing a berth by way of being the host team at Castleton University.
Rutland had luxury of the host playoff berth last year, but this season came to an end with Thursday's game. Post 31 finished the season with a 6-12 record.
Bloomer made sure to get all of his players in to get one last taste of Legion ball this summer.
It was the final American Legion game for Alex Polli and Jonah Boyea.
Polli got a special sending-off present by getting the chance to pitch the last inning for Rutland. A stalwart behind the plate for Post 31, and Otter Valley until his 2021 graduation, it was different experience being on the other end of the battery.
He ended up pitching a 1-2-3 inning and struck out a pair of batters. Anders Lowkes had started the game going three innings and Greeno went three in relief, before Polli finished it out.
"Alex asked me before the game if he could pitch one inning, I said 'why not.' He did awesome," Bloomer said.
While the Legion days end for Polli and Boyea, there's a young group of Post 31ers that are just getting their feet wet with the team. With a large returning group next year, including Alex's younger brother Luca, the future looks bright.
"I'm excited for the future," Bloomer said. "We have a bunch of kids and a year of more experience will definitely make them better."
Lakes Region wraps up the regular season on Sunday, hosting Brattleboro Post 5 at Castleton University at 11 a.m.
