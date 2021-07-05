FAIR HAVEN — Coming into Saturday’s doubleheader against Bennington Post 13, the Lakes Region American Legion baseball team needed something positive to build off of.
The Lakers had lost six straight league games and a negative-38 run differential in those contests.
Saturday looked to have provided the positive light to get out of the early season rut as Lakes Region bested Bennington 9-3 and 9-2 in the doubleheader at Fair Haven Union High School.
“Obviously, they want to win, but (Saturday), there was a different kind of feeling in the dugout,” said Lakers coach Adam Greenlese. “There was a little more lighthearted energy. They were having more fun with each other.
“When you have two guys on the mound you can rely on, it gives you the confidence to go up to the plate and swing and do what we did.”
Those two guys were Ethan Kelley and Evan Reed.
Kelley pitched a complete game in the opening contest, striking out four and allowing seven hits. Reed went five innings in the second game, allowing just five hits. Sawyer Ramey got the six-out save in the second game.
“I’m really proud of all them. Only having to use three pitchers in a doubleheader is a nice luxury,” Greenlese said. “Ethan has given us all good starts. You can rely on him to throw the ball hard and hit the corners. Evan has just been reliable all year.”
During their six-game league skid, scoring runs has been a big issue for Lakes Region, especially with runners in scoring position.
There were times on Saturday when the Lakers left some guys stranded, but for the most part they took advantage of opportunities.
Lakes Region scored two runs in each of the first four innings of the opening contest on Saturday to take advantage.
Joe Valerio and Sawyer Ramey walked to start the bottom of the first with Lakes down 1-0 after Bennington lefty Tucker Thayne hit a sacrifice fly in the top half. Both guys came around to score on passed balls.
Ben Spiro singled and Valerio doubled to score runs in the bottom of the second. Post 13 did a nice job to avoid further damage with a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the inning.
Lakes Region added a pair in the third, and after the first two runners reached in the fourth, Lakers first baseman Ryan Alt drove them home on a towering double to left field to give Lakes Region an 8-1 lead.
Valerio had another RBI in the fifth to give Lakes some insurance.
Bennington got late RBIs from Ethan LaBatt and Nick Santiago, who both had multi-hit games in the opening contest.
Lakes Region had less hits than runs in the first game, with just eight base knocks, but had some great at-bats, working eight walks.
“I wanted the guys to go up there and kind of have an absent-mind honestly,” Greenlese said. “I want them to see the ball and hit the ball, be that simple. You just have to trust yourself. We have good athletes on this team. They’re here for a reason, so trust your instincts.”
The second game was tight throughout most of play until Lakes Region broke it open in the bottom of the sixth.
With Lakes leading 4-2 heading into the inning, Valerio walked and Ramey singled to put the Lakers in business, before singles by Reed and Ryan Muratorri scored Valerio and Ramey.
Alt hit a sacrifice fly to score Reed and Muratorri scored on a wild pitch, before a groundout to second by Carson Babbie scored Spiro later in the inning.
The first inning of the second game was highlighted by great defensive plays that thwarted scoring chances.
Lakes Region stopped a run from scoring on a perfectly-executed cut play with runners on first and third that cut down Brodie Krawzyck at the plate.
In the bottom half, the Lakers had the bases loaded with nobody out, but Bennington got a 5-2-3 double play and then a flyout to left to get out of it unscathed.
Lakes Region took the lead in the third inning with two runs scoring on an errant throw home.
Bennington knotted the score with a run in fourth inning and a Tanner Bushee RBI single in the fifth.
Lakes responded with RBIs from Alt and Spiro in the fifth, before breaking the game open in the sixth.
Jacob Tibbetts went 5 1/3 inning for Post 13 in the second game, before giving way to Ethan Paligo when he got in trouble in the sixth.
Lakes Region is at Bellows Falls on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bennington hosts Rutland on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
