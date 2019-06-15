Lakes Region swept a doubleheader from Bennington Post 13 on a Saturday afternoon where the games were as different as an early April night game in front of parka clad fans at Fenway Park and one of those mid-afternoon July games in St. Louis where the mercury seems to climb higher than the Gateway Arch.
The first game was a crisp contest played in just 1 hour, 40 minutes. Aubrey Ramey pitched hitless ball over the first four innings and won his four-hitter 5-2.
The second game was a plodding affair that saw plenty of errors, lots of hits and Lakes Region overcome a 14-5 deficit to win 17-15.
GAME ONE
Lakes Region 5, Bennington 2
Ramey retired the side in order in the first inning but wasn't happy with his curve ball.
"He came to the dugout after the first inning and said his curve wasn't working and that he wanted to go to more 4-seamers," catcher Dylan Lee said.
It turned into a masterpiece. Ramey struck out 10 and did not give up a hit until Joe McCoy led off the fifth with a single.
The only hint of trouble for Ramey came in the sixth when he surrendered three hits and Post 13 scored both runs.
"He hit every single spot," Lee said.
The Lakers staked Ramey to a lead in the bottom of the first when Aaron Szabo singled home Parker Morse.
McCoy began to match Ramey pitch for pitch and the score was still 1-0 heading into the sixth.
It was in that inning that Bennington bunched some hits together. Guy Milliman, Tanner King and Jack Lane had the base hits and when the inning was over it was Bennington with a 2-1 lead.
The Lakers answered in the bottom of the sixth with four runs. It was a frame where they flexed their extra-base muscles - Morse, Szabo and Lee ripping doubles.
Ramey reverted to form and retired the side in order in the seventh.
Morse led Lakes Region's seven-hit attack with a double and a single.
Ramey dominated the lower part of the order with six of his 10 strikeouts coming against the 7-8-9 hitters.
Chandler Pouk led Post 13 with a double and a single.
GAME TWO
Lakes Region 17, Bennington 15
Bennington looked as though they would rebound from the loss in the first game when it exploded for 10 runs in the second inning. It was an inning where the visitors sent 15 men to the plate and banged out 11 hits. Milliman, Casper Rowe and Pat McDonald had two hits apiece in the frame.
When it was finally over, Bennington was sitting atop a 10-0 lead.
Lakes Region sliced that lead in half with five in the home half of that inning. The big hit was a two-run single by Szabo. Andrew Lanthier had an RBI double in the frame and Ramey knocked in another run.
Bennington scored four in the third to extend the lead to 14-5. Pouk's RBI double keyed the uprising.
Rutland starter Zach Bates was releived by Morse after just 1.1 innings, leaving with an 8-0 deficit but Bennington was hitting everything. Morse fared no better.
The pitcher who quieted the Bennington bats was Lanthier who had not pitched since eighth grade.
Lanthier allowed only one run over his three innings, giving his team a chance to claw its way back into the game.
"He did a job," Lee said. "He threw strikes and didn't beat himself."
After scoring two in the third and two in the fourth, Lakes Region crossed the plate five times in the in the fifth, paring the lead to 15-14.
There were plenty of fireworks in that inning including an RBI double by Joe Valerio, a two-run double by Morse and a two-run single by Brendan Petit.
That set the stage for the bottom of the sixth that included a double by Bates and the most memorable play of the day, a three-run homer by Ryan Muratorri who was not even in the lineup to start the game.
Muratorri hit a ball that twisted toward the left field line with two runners aboard. Left fielder Anthony Mazzola ran a long way for the ball but crashed into the fence in foul territory. He went to the ground and was unable to get to his feet during the play. Muratorri circled the bases in a sprint, courtesy runner Sawyer Ramey and Cayden Marchinowski scoring ahead of him to give the Lakers a 17-15 lead.
Mazzola was able to walk off the field after being tended to for a couple of minutes.,
"Ryan works had in practice every day. He didn't get a lot of opportunities this spring (in high school). We knew he could hit the ball and he showed it," Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said.
Nate Bathalon, Lakes Region's big left-hander who pitched at Bryant & Stratton College for former Lakes Region coach Bob Godlewski this spring, closed out the game, getting the side in order.
"We all stayed pretty calm," Lee said of the Lakes Region players' demeanor in the face of the 14-5 deficit.
The victory ran Lakes Region's league record to 3-0.
The Lakers rattled 17 hits around St. Peter's Field. Szabo, Bates, Valerio, Ramey and Petit all had two hits apiece. Plenty of damage was done in the No. 9 hole where Ramey went 2-for-2 before being replaced by Petit who collected two more base hits.
McDonald led Bennington with three hits.
NOTES: The game was played at St. Peter's Field because Lakes Region's home field in Castleton was unavailable. ... St. Peter's has a new infield and new backstop. ... Lakes Region was sporting new uniforms, changing their colors from black and gold to Carolina blue. ... Szabo made the defensive play of the game, a diving catch in center field in the seventh to rob Pouk of his third hit of the game.
RUTLAND, BRATT SPLIT
BRATTLEBORO - Rutland Post 31 won the first game of Saturday's American Legion doubleheader at Tenney Field 2-1, but Brattleboro Post 5 bounced back with a 4-3 win in the nightcap.
Lefty Josh Beayon was sharp in the opener for Rutland, earning the win by going 6.2 innings. Pat McKheigan came on to nail down the final out.
Rutland had only two hits in that first game with Reece de Castro and Nate Hudson getting the safeties.
Ethan Senecal started for Post 31 in the next game and allowed four runs in the first inning. After that, he was locked in, hanging goose eggs on the board the rest of the way.
Leading Rutland's six-hit attack were Beayon and de Castro with two hits apiece and Justin Aker with two RBIs.
Rutland hosts Brattleboro at St. Peter's Field on Tuesday..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.