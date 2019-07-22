CASTLETON — Lakes Region continued to roll Sunday in American Legion baseball, sweeping a doubleheader from Bellows Falls Post 37, 10-0 and 12-2. Both games were abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule.
Aubrey Ramey fired a one-hitter in his first-game shutout.
Parker Morse sparked the offense with three hits. Ramey and Zach Bates added two-run singles. Mitch Brayman had an RBI double.
Morse went the distance to notch the win in the second game.
Ramey backed him with a double and two singles and Andrew Lanthier contributed a triple.
Last time Lakes Region's batting averages were compiled a few games ago, Ramey was batting .383.
"He has been on a tear. He is probably close to .400 now if not over," Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said.
