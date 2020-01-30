DURHAM, N.H. – Anthony Lamb scored a game-high 20 points to lead the University of Vermont men’s basketball team past New Hampshire, 56-43.
The Catamounts have won six straight games and nine out of their last 10 overall. Vermont improves to 16-6 overall and 6-1 in the America East. New Hampshire falls to 10-10 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
“Tonight was a hard-fought game, which was expected against a good New Hampshire team,” said Vermont coach John Becker. “I thought we did a good job on the glass and we were really good defensively. It was a nice win on the road and we’ll take it.”
The Wildcats opened the game on a 7-2 run with help from 3-pointers by Chris Lester and Josh Hopkins. Vermont answered with an 18-2 run during a 10-minute span to grab a 20-9 lead with three minutes to play in the first half. During the run, UVM held UNH scoreless for over eight minutes. Lamb found his spot in the post to pace the Cats’ run with eight early points. The Green & Gold carried a 25-16 lead into halftime.
UVM came out of the break with a 15-6 run. Lamb put up six points in the run, including an early 3-pointer. Minutes later Stef Smith grabbed a steal and then lobbed a pass to Daniel Giddens, who slammed down the alley-oop.
New Hampshire pulled within 11 points with 12:43 left to play, but Vermont answered with a 12-7 run in five minutes to push the lead back up an 18-point margin.
Lamb’s eighth 20-point game of the season came on an 8-of-18 shooting effort from the field. The senior also sank three free throws and pulled down five rebounds. Smith was 3 of 4 from behind the arc en route to an 11-point night. The guard also dished out three assists. Ben Shungu grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and chipped in with six points.
Vermont will travel to play Albany at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43
VERMONT (16-6)
Lamb 8-18 3-4 20, Shungu 2-8 2-3 6, Smith 3-8 2-3 11, Davis 4-6 1-1 9, Patella 0-1 2-2 2, E.Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, R.Duncan 0-2 0-0 0, Giddens 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 10-13 56.
NEW HAMPSHIRE (10-10)
