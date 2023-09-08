Vermont has produced some tremendous athletes for Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. There are Spaulding High graduate Matt George in men's basketball and Green Mountain Union's Kelly Bryant who did her thing for the Chargers on the women's basketball floor.
Both have been inducted into the Colby-Sawyer Hall of Fame.
George scored 2,050 points while playing for the Chargers from 1995 through 1998. Only one player in C-S men's hoop history has scored more.
He was not a one-dimensional player. Passing was a solid facet of his game. His 374 assists rank eighth all time.
Bryant played on that pristine campus from 1983 through 1986 and scored 1,282 points, ranking her seventh all time in program history. She played a little defense, too — sixth all time in steals.
It would be unfair to say that Otter Valley graduate Ryleigh LaPorte belongs with these elite C-S athletes. After all, the freshman has barely learned her way around the campus and the town.
Yet, what an opening chapter she has already written. She scored a goal in of C-S's two victories in the first two contests of the season. The second was the overtime winner against Keene State.
Two games. Two goals. Two victories. That's the way to launch a career.
And speaking of fast starts, Bellows Falls Union High School graduate Jed Lober has his football season off to a great beginning. The sophomore rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown for Husson University in last week's 28-14 victory over Norwich University.
Keeping the theme of fast starts on this young season, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference's 4-1 weekend was not lost on people in the know about small college football.
Pat Coleman, proprietor of d3football.com not only made mention of the ECFC's success — that included Vermont State University Castleton's 25-21 win over the MASCAC's Plymouth State — on the site's prediction column on Friday, but also included it on the d3football.com's podcast.
People are noticing.
Fast starts? When the Vermont State University women's volleyball team reeled off three victories over VTSU Lyndon, Norwich University and VTSU Johnson, it marked the first time since 2006 that a Castleton volleyball team started a season 3-0.
The Spartans could not make it to 4-0 as the streak was derailed by Union but the Spartans did take one set from Union.
Fast starts? The Lake Forest and Johns Hopkins football teams are both off to a 1-0 start. Lake Forest is ranked No. 14 nationally and Johns Hopkins received votes in that NCAA Division III Poll.
So? What are the odds that each of these unbeaten teams boasts a tight end from Middlebury Union High School?
Penn Riney plays the position for Johns Hopkins and Bode Rubright for the Foresters.
Fast start? The Vermont State University Randolph (formerly Vermont Tech) won its first men's soccer game of the year by beating VTSU Johnson 4-2.
A couple of Rutland guys are at the helm of the Randolph team — Rob Labate is the head coach and Tim Cassidy his assistant.