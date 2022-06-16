Connie LaRose’s Mount Abraham Union High School girls basketball team won the state title by upsetting Spaulding this season and she was really looking forward to the 2022-23 season.
All of a sudden, the 2022-23 season was not there any longer. She has been fired.
“I have not slept in three nights and I feel like there is an elephant on my chest,” LaRose said. “This is beyond belief. I don’t know what I possibly could have done.”
She said Athletic Director Devin Wendel told her that the girls basketball program had been losing players for several years and that she was too negative.
“I think players sometimes think you are being negative if you are just trying to fix something,” LaRose said.
She points to the victory over Spaulding in the title game at Barre Auditorium as “fixing something.”
LaRose’s Eagles had lost a lopsided game to Spaulding in the regular season and LaRose told the players that they had to play a different game to beat the Crimson Tide in the championship game.
Armed with an overhauled game plan, the Eagles defeated Spaulding 36-33 in the championship game.
“I was so proud of them,” LaRose said.
LaRose figures she was approaching 500 victories.
“I am not really sure how many wins I have. My husband keeps track of all that,” said LaRose who reached the 400-victory plateau several seasons ago.
She also has five state championships.
Her basketball coaching career began at the now defunct Beeman Academy in New Haven and then she moved on to become the coach at Bristol High School. She took the reins of the Mount Abe program in 1991 and had been there since.
LaRose said Wendel gave her the opportunity to resign first.
Approaching 78, she felt as though the 2022-23 season might be her last.
When she refused to resign, LaRose said, Wendel told her, ‘Then, I guess we will have to part ways.’”
She was flabbergasted.
“It made me question everything that I have ever done,” LaRose said.
LaRose has told her assistant coaches not to defend her. She told them that they must disassociate with her if they have any intentions of getting her coaching post.
LaRose said that Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Executive Director Dave Fredrickson was especially upset.
“I heard Dave say words I have never heard him say before,” LaRose said.
“I have always prided myself on being a role model.”
LaRose said it is difficult to understand Wendel’s complaint about players leaving the program because the Bristol school is one of the few high schools in the state with teams at three levels — last year the Eagles had a varsity team, a JV A team and JV B squad.
LaRose has been inducted into the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame but, at this time, she feels you might not see her at a game again.
“I don’t know if I will ever be able to go into a gym again,” LaRose said.
Wendel could not immediately be reached for comment.
