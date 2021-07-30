Craig Larsen was a mid-season addition to the Vermont Mountaineers who wasted no time earning his keep.
A month ago the University of Pennsylvania infielder was competing in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League near his hometown in Toms River, New Jersey. Larsen may have been a little rusty after back-to-back Ivy League seasons were cancelled, but he jumped at the chance to prove his worth in the wooden-bat NECBL.
Penn teammate Tommy Courtney talked up Larsen’s abilities to the Mountaineers coaching staff and was instrumental in bringing the Quakers standout to Recreation Field. It wasn’t long before Larsen earned a regular spot in the lineup, giving a struggling offense a much-needed boost.
The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete is batting .344 with four doubles and two home runs after going 21-for-61 at the plate. He’s scored a 14 times while driving in 13 runs.
Larsen registered his first multiple-hit game July 17, going 2-for-3 with two RBI during a 3-2 victory over the Sanford Mainers. Four days later we wound up 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored during a contest at Upper Valley. The right-handed hitter’s 2-for-3 performance with two runs scored helped Vermont secure an 8-7 victory over the Winnipesaukee Muskrats.
Larsen has been on a tear this past week, sparking a doubleheader sweep over Keene by going 2-for-3 with three RBI in Sunday’s 8-6 nightcap victory. He was 2-for-3 with a double Monday, lifting his squad to an 8-3 win vs. Winnipesaukee.
That game against the Muskrats was bittersweet because it marked the final appearance of the summer for Courtney, who had emerged as one of the team’s brightest stars. The outfielder wound up with a .314 batting average and made a team-high 118 appearances at the plate. Batting primarily in the leadoff position, he paced the Mountaineers with 14 stolen bases and ranked third on the team in runs scored (20).
Now Larsen is the sole Penn player left on Vermont’s roster and he’s ready to carry the torch until the final game. He’s a career .300 hitter for the Quakers and earned Second Team All-Ivy League honors in 2019. He set a NCAA record that season for most-at bats during a 21-15 victory over Dartmouth in 21 innings. Larsen went 5-for-12 against the Big Green with a home run and five RBI.
Here are 10 questions for Larsen heading into the final three games of the regular season:
TA: You’re the last Penn guy standing here. What would you say about Tommy and him sort of passing the baton to get you here?
Larsen: “I have to give a big shout-out to Tommy: He was the reason I got here. He reached out to me when a couple of the other position players left — because I was just at home. I was actually supposed to be on the Martha’s Vineyard team in this league, but it didn’t work out with the host family situation. So I was just home, and he knew that. A couple guys went down (with injuries), he shot me a text and made it happen.”
TA: After you got the call, did you just scramble and pack your bags and get in a car to come up here?
Larsen: “I got the call, and then the day after I was here. The Fourth of July was actually my first gam, so I didn’t get to go out for the Fourth of July. I came right here and got to play baseball instead.”
TA: In terms of positions, were you flexible with where you might play.
Larsen: “I’ve always been flexible with that. I want to play short next year for school, but my freshman year I played everywhere. I was a lot of first base, left field, second. I’ve always been a middle infielder, but I pride myself on being versatile. And I just want to bat in the lineup. So wherever I have to play, I’ll play. …When some guys go down, whoever volunteers to play that day is going to be in the lineup. So I just tell coach, ‘Put me anywhere.’ It really doesn’t matter to me at all.”
TA: What would you say about the void that Tommy leaves? He was the leadoff hitter and he was able manufacture runs in a lot of different ways.
Larsen: “He does a lot of things that don’t appear on the stat sheet. He hustles balls out and he reaches on errors more than I’ve ever seen, just because of how fast he runs down the line and makes infielders panic and throw the ball away. One game, he led off and the first pitch he laid down a bunt. The guy threw it away and then he scored. There were two throwing errors and he scored one pitch into the game. It was absurd. And especially with our field being 420 feet to dead center, he covers a lot of ground out there. So it’s a tough loss. But I think we have guys who will step in and do a good job.”
TA: Did if feel like you were an outsider coming in, or did it help having that connection with Tommy and the guys welcomed you?
Larsen: “Of course there were a ton of guys I didn’t know. But I actually know a couple other guys too, so I was welcomed. I’ve known Parker Scott and Evan Giordano for awhile now from New Jersey and I fit right in. It wasn’t a tough transition at all — these guys are good.”
TA: What were some of your first impressions of coach (Charlie) Barbieri?
Larsen: “He’s awesome. I knew a bunch of guys who played on this team two years ago too. So they gave me the whole rundown and I knew he’s a great guy. He’s real classy and he listens. And he’s all about the players too. Whatever we say, he’ll go with. He’s never going to risk our health just because he wants to win more games. It’s always about players first. And then obviously winning second. But winning is still a huge priority with him too.”
TA: You weren’t here at the start, but there have been double-digit one-run games. So that does just seem like the story of the season for you guys where it could go either way.
Larsen: “Oh yeah. Especially with wood bats, and the pitching is good in this league. There are a lot of close games. I’ve heard we dropped a bunch of one-run games before I even got here. So I’m just trying my best to play some defense behind our guys, because we’ve got some good pitchers. The bats are getting hot right now and hopefully we edge out these close games.”
TA: You’re batting .339, and it’s not like it’s only a handful of at-bats by now. What’s going right for you?
Larsen: “I think it’s just seeing pitching every day, honestly. With the Ivy League seasons being cancelled the last two years, I just haven’t been able to see that live pitching come at me. And I think seeing it every single day has really helped me, and just getting my timing down. That’s really it: My timing feels good now.”
TA: Can you give a shout-out to some of the guys who have been hot or some of the new guys?
Larsen: “I’d want to give a shout-out to the guys who have been here since Day 1. Guys like Adam Retzbach and Matt Oldham flip-flop catching every game, and that takes a toll on the body. So a big shout-out to them for sticking it through and they’ll be here to the end.”
TA: You guys just swept Keene, and that could be a playoff preview. Any thoughts on that ballpark and playing against the Swamp Bats?
Larsen: “Since I’ve been here, I think we’ve beaten them every time. I know they’re the No. 1 seed, but it seems like we’ve just got their number. It’s a weird thing. But that would be an electric matchup in the playoffs — that would be real fun.”
