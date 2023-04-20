Rutland baseball coach Geoff Bloomer will need to bring his running shoes to RHS's next practice.
Bloomer's squad owed him some poles, a conditioning drill where you run from one foul pole to the other, but he told the team if they beat Essex on Thursday, Bloomer would do the conditioning instead.
Rutland did just that, using a late comeback to upset the defending Division I champion Hornets 8-6 Thursday at Giorgetti Field.
"I told them if they beat Essex I'd do the four poles. We'll do a reverse card on you," Bloomer said.
RHS had the Uno reverse card stashed in their back pocket. They put it on the table in the fifth inning, where they scored a trio of runs to knot the game up 4-4.
Aaron LeFrancois led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and eventually came around to score on a passed ball. No. 2 hitter Mike Schillinger doubled and Tyler Weatherhogg walked to keep the line going.
Chase de Castro plated Schillinger on a groundout and Stefano Falco followed that with a single that scored Weatherhogg.
Essex responded with a two-run sixth inning. spurred by a pair of two-out hits from Vincent Koval and Austin Tourville and both came around to score.
Koval came in on a passed ball, while Tourville scored on a play where Hazen Randall got caught in a pickle and Tourville reached home before Rutland got the out to end the inning.
Rutland pushed ahead for good in the bottom half. Schillinger hit a ball to left that scored Greg Olsen and Anders Lowkes to tie it and LeFrancois came home on a ball hit by Cam Rider that the Essex first baseman couldn't handle in shallow right.
De Castro drove in the final run, plating Weatherhogg on a groundout to second.
Rider finished off the victory with his second inning of relief in the seventh.
Rutland was coming off a heartbreaker on Tuesday, where it was one strike away from a victory against Colchester, but couldn't hold on. Taking on another elite opponent on Thursday, Rutland wanted to show what it was made of.
"We showed that we can win these close games," Bloomer said. "We battled after we went down early."
"It felt nice for us to be in this game and then come back and get the W this time," Schillinger said.
Before Rider took over in the sixth, Rutland got a great effort from Quin Warner-Hall who relieved their starter de Castro midway through the second inning.
Warner-Hall went 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one run to keep RHS afloat after Essex had taken a 3-0 advantage.
"(Quin) has been pitching great all year," Schillinger said. "He started in Keene (for a scrimmage) and we knew he was going to be good this year. When he came in and really slowed them down, that really helped us."
After a slow start offensively, hitting became contagious for Rutland. Each guy wanted to play their part in helping RHS erase the deficit they were in.
Schillinger talked about how important energy is for the squad. When one guy shows it, it spreads.
"When we really get the energy going, it really starts to light up the dugout," Schillinger said.
Schillinger was one of the hititing stars, going 2-for-4 with the two RBIs to tie the game. LeFrancois was on base all four times and scored three of Rutland's runs. De Castro was held hitless, but his two groundouts drove in crucial runs late in the game.
Oliver Lawrence drove in a pair of runs for Essex early in the contest, including a well-hit single in the first inning. Tobey Appenzeller had a towering double in the second inning that drove in a run as well.
Essex (0-2) looks to break into the win column on Saturday, hosting South Burlington.
Rutland (1-2) is at Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
RHS has been trying to develop a winning culture in recent seasons under Bloomer, and weeks like this, where the team goes toe-to-toe with the state's best are showing those efforts aren't in vain.
"The more the guys believe, the more that we can contend with those teams," Bloomer said. "I think they're starting to believe."
