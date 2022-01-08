The Castleton University women's hockey team looked like it was well on its way to a win in its return to the ice after a 28-day layoff, playing against New England Hockey Conference foe UMass Boston.
Then the third period happened.
The Spartans gave up two goals in quick order in the latter stages of the third period and the Beacons escaped with a 3-2 win at Spartan Arena Saturday afternoon.
Castleton was flying high with a 2-1 lead midway through the final period, but Katie Wilbert had other ideas for the end result.
Wilbert worked hard on a rebound scrum around the goal with 8:13 to play to knot the game. Gabby Shontz and Katie Leffler were credited assists.
The sophomore forward was back at it less than three minutes later. CU goaltender Kirsten DiCicco made the initial save, but the puck squirted away on the right side of the crease.
Wilbert was there to clean it up and score the eventual game-winning goal. Allie Reifler and Addie Budington assisted on the goal.
"We had the game on our sticks and we have to be able to learn how to play with a lead," said Castleton coach Tim McAuliffe. "We've struggled to do that this year. It's a mentality learning to play to win, instead of playing not to lose.
"We got caught puck watching. Credit to (UMass Boston), they brought the house and they're a really good team, but it's always tough to give away a lead like that."
The Spartans had a few final chances to even the game and potentially force overtime.
Beacons freshman forward Liz Kramp was called for a trip with 3:57 to play giving Castleton a skater advantage, but the Spartans couldn't capitalize.
An extra skater in the final minute after pulling DiCicco couldn't get the job done either.
UMass Boston was the first team to get on the board in the opening period when Shontz took a beautiful shot from the right point. The shot found the upper right part of the net above DiCicco's shoulder with 10:32 left in the first period.
It had to be a special moment for the UMB freshman, who is from Reading and attended Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, to score her first collegiate goal on Vermont ice.
Castleton quickly responded with a well-produced goal. Junior Brooke Greenwood skated down the right side and spotted Nancy Benedict with a hard cross-ice pass to set Benedict up for a weak side goal around the crease.
The Spartans got the go-ahead goal with 6:34 left in the second period. UMass Boston had been called for penalty and Castleton quickly took advantage with a Darby Palisi goal 12 seconds into the power play.
Special teams play was up and down for the Spartans. The Palisi power play goal was a highlight, but McAuliffe felt his team struggled in the other times they had a skater advantage.
"We have to be a little more urgent on the power play," McAuliffe said. "(UMass Boston) had a great, aggressive (penalty) kill."
The other side of the special teams coin was a strength for Castleton. That showed in the second period, where soon after the Spartans notched the go-ahead goal, Palisi was called for cross-checking and Greenwood was called for tripping within six seconds of each other,
Castleton was in a 5-on-3 situation for a minute of that power play, before the Beacons picked up a penalty of their own, and the Spartans came out of the twp penalties unscathed.
"I'm happy with the (penalty) kill. That was probably the highlight of the game for us," McAuliffe said.
Castleton (5-6-2) has a home-and-home series with Plymouth State scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
