For 79 minutes, nothing was getting past the Rutland boys soccer team's defense Wednesday night against Middlebury.
If there was a key clearance to be made, RHS was making it. If a major save needed to be made, Rutland answered the call.
Unfortunately, Vermont high school soccer games are 80 minutes and the Tigers took advantage of those final 60 seconds, scoring with 18.2 ticks left on the clock to escape with a 1-0 win.
Middlebury sophomore Ollie Choudhury did the honors taking a hard strike from outside the 18-yard box that was ticketed for the upper right corner of the net.
Choudhury silenced a rowdy Rutland student section and celebrated with his teammates after it went in.
"We just kept going and pushing," Choudhury said. "I could feel it coming all game I got it. I knew I was going to strike that (ball).
"I celebrated with the bench. The bench had so much energy today."
On a shot like that, the other team has to tip its cap.
"There's not much you can do about it. It was really well hit," said Rutland coach Ben Black.
Middlebury had the better of the attack for all of the first half, with the ball living in the Tigers' attacking zone.
Rutland's backs and freshman keeper Colin Rider didn't back down from the challenge, despite the constant pressure coming at them.
Senior captain Will Alexander had a big clearance in the box midway through the half to thwart a Middlebury attack. It was one of many plays by the RHS defense that kept the game scoreless.
"We set out and did what we wanted to do, containing them in the midfield and limiting them to a few quality chances," Black said. "The boys played really well."
"Every clearance, (Rutland) didn't make any mistakes," Choudhury said. "They were very compact all game. We just had to get that one goal."
Black also lauded the play of the younger players in his midfield.
Middlebury still had the better of pressure in the second half, but it was much more even. RHS produced the majority of its chances after the break.
Tuesday against Burr and Burton, it was a Ben Cerreta cross that led to Rutland's lone goal and he had another quality cross midway through the second half on Wednesday that looked like it could replicate that success, but Tigers keeper Owen Lawton was there to save a RHS header.
A few minutes later, Rutland had another golden opportunity where they got a free kick in the box after a foul. Jarrett Kelley took the kick and it was on target, but Lawton dove to his left to push it away.
"We were starting to generate chances and we were pretty threatening," Black said. "The boys are disappointed, but they should be encouraged too. The second half was better than the first half and this is a team that played (Tuesday) in a very difficult game."
A night after his standout game against BBA, Rider was strong again in goal, making 13 saves. Lawton made six stops for Middlebury, six of which came in the second half.
Middlebury (9-2) has the makings of a contender in Division II. Wednesday's win was the Tigers' eighth in a row after a 1-2 start.
Rutland (3-8) has its third and final home game of the week on Friday, hosting rival Mount Anthony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.