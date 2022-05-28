FAIR HAVEN — The Otter Valley bats chose the right time to come through in a clutch situation.
The Otters had stranded multiple runners in every inning against rival Fair Haven on Saturday, but the seventh inning had a different feel.
With rain starting to fall and OV trailing by one, the Otters plated two in the seventh inning to escape with a 7-6 win over the rival Slaters in their regular season finale.
Both clubs finished the regular season with a 6-10 record.
"We just needed that one game where we broke through in those situations," said Otter Valley coach Mike Howe.
"I would have liked for it to not happen in the 16th game of the season, but that's the kind of thing that gives a team confidence going into playoffs. Now we know we can win those hard-fought games when we don't have our best performance."
Sophomore Luca Polli started the seventh inning rally with a single and Jordan Beayon followed with a walk. Those two would be the ones to cross the plate and give Otter Valley the lead.
Designated hitter Fraser Pierpont plated Polli on a sacrifice fly and Ethan Blow followed with the eventual game-winning RBI single to score Beayon.
It was quite the day for the OV first baseman Blow, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, the first of which driving in two runs.
"The approach at the plate was perfect for him today," Howe said. "He swung at good pitches and hit good pitches. He had a great day and came through in a big spot for us in the seventh inning."
Blow wasn't the only Otter Valley player with multiple hits. Beayon had three hits and Caleb Whitney had two from the lead-off spot.
The Otters still had to hold off Fair Haven in the bottom half of the inning and the Slaters made OV work for the win.
Carson Babbie singled to open the frame and relief pitcher Beayon started throwing to Kyle James, but was taken out mid at-bat to keep him available to pitch in the opening round of the playoffs.
Andy McEnerny took over and got the job done getting the runs Otter Valley needed for a much-needed win that snapped a three-game losing skid.
Beayon and McEnerny are both guys that fit into whatever Howe needs from them and Saturday was no different.
Beayon took over to start the third inning when the starting pitcher Whitney got into some trouble in the second and gave the Otters four innings out of the bullpen. Two of those innings were of the 1-2-3 variety.
McEnerny was put into a high-pressure situation as well and came through.
"Those guys have been workhorses for us all spring long," Howe said. "They just go out and compete. I was going to put Andy in to start the (seventh). Jordan only had six pitches so he could pitch on Tuesday and I saw the look that he wasn't coming out. Those are guys we want to hand the ball to."
Fair Haven has its own stable of quality arms, one of them being Tyler Niklasson. who gave the Slaters 3 1/3 innings of relief. The Otters finally got to him in the seventh, but he held OV in some high-pressure spots before that tight-roping out of a pair of bases loaded jams.
"There's a couple plays behind him that didn't happen that extends innings and extends pitches," said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese. "It's hard to pitch through that some times. He likes those situations, so we trusted him. I thought he did a good job."
It looked like a classic Slater come-from-behind win. Fair Haven got down 5-0 heading into its at-bats in the second, but started chipping away with three in the second and one in the third. Kyle James had the big hit singling in two runs to push the Slaters ahead in the fourth inning.
Fair Haven had just four hits, but three of them drove in runs. Trey Lee and Wyatt Cusanelli both had RBI doubles.
Obviously, Otter Valley re-wrote the final chapter of the book, but it was another instance where Greenlese saw his team not give in to early struggles.
"Our team has heart and they play hard," Greenlese said. "We're never out of a game. We just fell short."
It was Senior Day for Fair Haven, so seniors Kyle James, Ethan Kelley, Matt Heibler, Wyatt Cusanelli, AJ McManus and Ryan Duby were honored before the game.
