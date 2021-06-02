FAIR HAVEN — Normally, Hartford softball coach Danielle Tenney preaches aggressiveness from her team when they’re batting, but during their Division II playdown against Fair Haven, her message was patience.
It paid off in a big way as the No. 11 seed Hurricanes knocked off the sixth-seeded Slaters 25-16 Wednesday afternoon.
Slaters senior pitcher Zoey Cole was struggling to find the strike zone and Hartford wasn’t going to make her job any easier by swinging at pitches outside the zone.
“We’re normally telling them to be aggressive and jump out when you see a strike,” Tenney said. “In this game, we knew the strikes weren’t coming as often. Instead of hitting it and getting outs like in the first couple innings, we started telling the girls to wait until you see a strike until you start hitting.
“Make the pitcher work for it. They know they can hit her. It’s just a matter of having her throw pitches so we can work it out.”
Cole had battled all day, but in the fifth inning the walks started adding up. With Fair Haven up 10-3, Cole walked the first two batters she saw in the fifth and allowed an RBI single to Madison Willey to follow. Becca Keelty, Hailie Defabiis and Willey all scored in the inning.
Fair Haven did a great job of responding with RBIs from Olivia Almeida, Allison Lanthier and Cole in the bottom half, but the wheels got little more loose when the Slaters came back out for the sixth.
Cole continued to struggle to find the zone, walking three more batters and when she did hit her spots, the Hurricanes hit her. Catcher Cassidy Beisler did the big damage in a five-run inning, driving in two on on double.
Fair Haven took a four-run lead into the seventh inning, but Hartford’s patient approach did wonders once again.
Cole walked a handful of batters and her defense did her no favors, with some errors and a few mental mistakes.
As the rain poetically started to coat the field, the floodgates had opened. Cole was taken out after getting just one out in the inning and Ashley Carvey didn’t fare much better. All told, 14 batters came across to score in the seventh for Hartford as it batted around twice.
Cole, who had been dealing with injuries throughout the year, battled, but Wednesday wasn’t her day and it physically showed. She had left everything she had in the circle in her final high school outing.
“She was hurt. She’s been dealing injuries all year,” said Fair Haven coach Bill Jones. “It just caught up to her. I knew she was off a bit today. She walked a lot of batters and she doesn’t (normally) walk a lot of batters.
Between the walk issues and some mistakes in the field, it was a bad recipe late in the game for the Slaters.
“We just didn’t help (Zoey). You can’t make mistakes this time of year,” Jones said.
Fair Haven’s bats came to play in the early innings, scoring three runs in the first, four in the second and three in the third.
Senior catcher Sam Barker was a standout during that early run with doubles in her first two at-bats, driving in five runs. Almeida and Lanthier had multiple hits as well.
Hartford pitcher Marina Grassi was by no means lights out in the circle, but she kept her team in the game, limiting damage, especially in the late innings.
“This was probably her strongest game she’s pitched from the first inning all the way to the seventh,” Tenney said. “She’s worked really hard this season to get to that point.”
Willey had a big day for Hartford at the plate, going 5-for-6 with four RBIs. Keelty and Defabiis both reached base five out of their six at-bats.
“We hit a lot at practice the last few days,” Tenney said. “We knew going in we could hit. We just had to have the confidence.”
That confidence will need to be on full display on Saturday when the Hurricanes (5-10) travel to No. 3 Enosburg (12-2) for a D-II quarterfinal game.
Fair Haven wraps up its season at 6-7 and loses Cole, Lanthier, Barker, Emma Ezzo and Ryleigh Coloutti to graduation.
