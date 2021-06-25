Reece de Castro and Josh Beayon are both tearing the cover off the ball at the college level. Their younger brothers aren’t too shabby themselves.
Reece’s younger brother Chase de Castro and Josh’s brother Jordan Beayon were key cogs in Rutland Post 31’s 12-2 win in five innings against rival Lakes Region at St. Peter’s Field on Friday.
Beayon drove in four runs, including a hard-hit liner down the left-field line that scored two, and de Castro had a multi-hit game with an RBI.
Beayon, in particular, is someone Post 31 coach Mike Howe knows well given that he also coaches him Otter Valley.
The rising junior’s progression late in the high school season into Legion ball has been impressive.
“(Jordan) struggled to start spring ball, but the last half of the year, he made really solid contact,” Howe said. “It has carried over to the summer. If he continues, he’s going to have a big summer for us.”
Both Beayon and de Castro played roles in Rutland’s biggest inning of the day, in the fourth.
Lakes Region went to the bullpen to start the inning, down 3-2, handing the ball from Matt Heibler to Tyler Weatherhogg.
Weatherhogg got a flyout to left field to start the inning, but Post 31 locked in from there.
Cam Rider got the bats going with a single and then a stolen base, before de Castro promptly drove him in on a single.
Griff Briggs singled to score de Castro then Alex Polli doubled to deep left to score Briggs. Taylor Therriault wouldn’t be outdone, doubling right after Polli to score the Post 31 catcher and Beayon finished the scoring with an RBI groundout to second.
“We had a non-league yesterday in St. Albans and we watched a lot of strike 3s,” Howe said. “We’ve talked about going out there and hitting good pitches. Don’t fall behind in the count. We took advantage of those opportunities where we got up in the count and hit good pitches.”
The inning left Rutland up 8-2 and it put the game away in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of a walk and errors to score three more runs, before walking off with a win in the most unconventional way, via a balk by Lakers pitcher Ben Spiro.
The first few innings of the game were tight. Lakes Region scored in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Muratorri to score leadoff hitter Joe Valerio.
Post 31 responded with a sacrifice fly of its own by Beayon that scored Briggs.
A gap shot by Lakers second baseman Sawyer Ramey scored Valerio in the top of the third and the Beayon lined shot in the bottom half gave Rutland the lead it wouldn’t surrender.
While Lakes Region didn’t muster much in the way of offense late, it had its chances to score that it didn’t capitalize on. In the first and third innings, in particular, it left Ramey on third base losing out on a crucial run.
“That’s been a thing. We scratch one across, but could have had more,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. “We have runners in scoring position, especially with less than two outs, you have to clutch up at the plate.”
Rutland’s pitchers in the opening innings, starter Taylor Therriault and reliever Ethan Blow, did a great job working out of those jams with limited damage.
“I talked to both of those guys about pitching and not throwing,” Howe said. “You have to give credit to (catcher) Alex (Polli). He always calls a good game.
“I talked to Taylor about properly warming up. He came back in the second inning and was really good. There’s a couple little things that we can fix and I think we’ll be okay.”
Therriault had a 1-2-3 second inning after the first inning run and Blow didn’t allow a run in the fourth after the run in the third.
It was a nice bounceback for Rutland winning Friday’s non-league contest after a 9-6 loss to Franklin County in non-league play on Thursday.
Lakes Region has lost three in a row after its opening win on Sunday.
There are a lot of new faces on the Lakers roster this year, so the team is still finding the chemistry needed to be successful.
“We’re a really new team with a lot of new pieces that we’re putting together,” Greenlese said. “These guys don’t know each other that well yet. There’s a comfort there that we have to find. It will come.”
Handling the pitching staff is another tough task for Lakes Region given that is in the midst of a run with six games in five days.
Friday was the third day in a row with a game for the Lakers and they still have a doubleheader on Saturday against Brattleboro and a Sunday game with Manchester to contend with.
“In a non-league game, we’re trying not to blow arms when we have three games in the next two days,” Greenlese said. “We’re trying to be strategic in who we burn today and who we can keep for the weekend.”
Saturday’s Lakes Region-Brattleboro doubleheader opens up at 11 a.m. at Brattleboro Union High School.
Rutland hosts Bellows Falls for a doubleheader on Sunday at St. Peter’s Field. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
