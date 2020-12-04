Rutland High School’s golf alumni read like who’s who of the best young golfers in the state.
From Drake Hull to Jared Nelson to Logan Broyles, among a host of others, the golf pipeline is strong. Each golfer gives way to the next, bringing the next generation along.
This year that leading golfer was senior Billy Latkin, who earns Rutland Herald Male Golfer of the Year honors.
“(Billy) set the tone of the team, just like those guys before him did,” said Raiders golf coach Jonathan Brisbane, who was an assistant under Rich Alberti in year’s past, but was the head coach this fall.
“He came up with a group that was really successful and he’s done really well for himself.”
While there weren’t many tournaments to play in, with the season started later than normal because of the pandemic, Latkin and his teammates made the most of their season.
“They didn’t get as much of an opportunity to practice tournament golf,” Brisbane said. “Every day, they were competing with each other, so I think that really helped.”
The first time the Rutland golfers got a chance to compete against people outside their team was the Division I state qualifying tournament at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon on Oct. 1.
Latkin was seventh on that day, shooting a 7-over with 12 pars. His effort left him one spot and two strokes outside individual state tournament qualifying.
As a team, Rutland was second to CVU and two strokes better than a strong Burr and Burton squad.
“BBA gave us a really tough battle for second,” Brisbane said.
The next week, in the Division I state tournament at Country Club of Barre, Latkin was ninth individually and the Raiders once again were the runner-up to CVU.
“The team really overachieved this year. They should be proud of what they accomplished,” Brisbane said.
Latkin shot a 12-over 83 that day, with his best shot coming on Hole 3, where he sank his lone birdie.
From the start of the season, Brisbane saw Latkin’s confidence rise as he continued to improve.
“Billy brings a certain level of understanding of how to get the most out of his game, score-wise,” Brisbane said.
“He really doubled down on his efforts to improve his technique and it made a big difference.”
Brisbane pointed to the improvement in Latkin’s swing.
“The path of his swing got a lot better,” Brisbane said. “He really improved the transition to his swing and it gave him more power.”
Latkin led a strong group of Rutland golfers, which most notably included Dillon Moore, Brady Kenosh, Jason Ryan and Liam Mangan.
With a sport like golf, there’s always the worry that a coach may lose an athlete to a sport like football or soccer, but Brisbane knows the group he has will be dedicated.
“The kids playing golf want to play no matter the season,” Brisbane said.
Latkin set the tone for this year’s Raiders team. Now it’s time for him to pass on that responsibility to the next guy coming through the ever-strong pipeline.
