Kristi Lawless found her way back home but it took a lot more than clicking her ruby slippers together.
There were years of classroom work and internships on the way to earning an undergraduate degree in Sport Management and then a Master of Science in Athletic Leadership, both from Castleton University.
It has taken her into the sphere of big-time college athletics. She was on the field for Army’s 15-0 football victory over Navy at Michie Stadium last month, part of her role as the associate director of marketing.
It has also brought her back home. She grew up six miles from the Army West Point campus.
“I went to Army games as a kid,” Lawless said. “That was special. West Point is not like any other college.”
She played softball all four years at Castleton, 2013 through 2016, and played three years of volleyball for the Spartans.
Part of her Castleton curriculum was an internship one summer at West Point.
“That opened a lot of doors,” Lawless said.
She secured her job at West Point in 2017, working in ticket sales until she moved into her current position in 2019.
“The one place I thought I would never want to work is in ticket sales, but it was the best place I could have started. I built so many relationships,” Lawless said.
Now, she is in the marketing department where one of her objectives is enhancing the game experience for both athletes and fans.
She began in that department in May of 2019 so she has experienced the job both before and after the pandemic.
“Pre-pandemic it was a lot more fun with full stadiums and full rinks,” Lawless said.
“Now, we are not having fans in the arena for the most part.”
The fans are home watching and Lawless still does what she can do to bring the best possible viewing experience to West Point’s fan base.
She still orchestrates the same video board production at the game and tries to create the best atmosphere possible.
“We try to show the fans that we still care about them and that we want them to come back when they can come back,” Lawless said.
One of the methods of bridging this period when fans are not allowed into the game to when they are permitted to come back into the facilities is Zoom calls with the coaches.
There are also the cut-outs that you see in so many stadiums, gyms and rinks around the country to give the fans a “seat” at the game.
“We still have to try to keep it as normal as possible,” Lawless said.
There were fans at the Army-Navy football game, just not as many as during normal times.
“We had 4,400 Cadets and approximately the same number of Midshipmen at that game. Those were the only fans in attendance,” Lawless said.
It still gave Michie Stadium a good atmosphere for one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
Lawless has her own athletic memories and the best of them at Castleton was playing on the softball team that won the North Atlantic Conference championship to earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Spartans defeated Thomas College 3-1 in the championship game with Kayla Wood striking out 11 batters and giving up just one unearned run.
“That was a very special team. That was the highlight of my time at Castleton,” Lawless said.
“We still keep in touch. I was in Brittany Brayman’s wedding. A lot of the players on that team are in the medical field and we’ve sent them things during the pandemic.”
“Kristi has some special qualities as a person,” Castleton softball coach Eric Ramey said.
“She was our leader in so many different ways. She had a presence about her that made her the glue that kept us together.”
Ramey inherited most of that championship team. His predecessor Chris Chapdelaine had recruited the bulk of the roster.
“They were really hungry to win,” Ramey said.
When the pandemic surfaced, many of the players on that team were on the front lines as medical personnel.
Ramey recalled Brooke Naylor as a player who initiated the idea of helping those former players.
“Then, Kristi took it from there,” Ramey said. “She made some contacts and raised some money.
“We actually reconnected because of COVID.”
Time in the classroom is important, but Lawless said the most invaluable part of her academic experience in preparing for her career was the internships. She did the one at West Point and also participated in one with the Northeastern Athletic Conference, a league of Division III schools located mainly in Pennsylvania and New York.
“The most important thing is the internships. That is where you get your hands-on work experience,” Lawless said.
She has a lofty career goal of being a senior administrator for women’s athletics.
“That is the highest position in women’s athletics in the athletic department,” Lawless said.
She pointed out that it is a position that will enable her to draw on everything in the field she has experienced — ticket sales, game management, marketing and more.
“I don’t know if it will be here at West Point or somewhere else. It could be Division I or Division III. I enjoy them both,” she said.
