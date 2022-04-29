Someone on one of the high school lacrosse coaching staffs recently said to me, “Lacrosse is growing and baseball is dying. I love it.”
Not me.
Oh, I love that lacrosse is growing. It is a great game.
But I certainly don’t want to see it wipe out baseball, a sport that I love and the one I grew up loving.
I am never happier than when I am at a diamond (baseball or softball) charting the game in my scorebook. I love the strategy and I love the unusual component of having no clock.
I love lacrosse, I love baseball/softball and I believe at most schools, there is room for both.
Tiny schools with an enrollment in the neighborhood of 100, of course, would be spreading themselves too thin to have both spring sports.
Other schools can do it if they expand the participation numbers for spring sports. There are too few students doing no sports and that seems to be especially true during the spring season.
Coaches will tell you that they aren’t going to beg a student to play. They should not.
But often a student does need a nudge, does need to know that they are wanted. You know, “just give it a try.”
That nudge often leads to an experience that the student will value forever.
I recall many years ago when there was a movement to install lacrosse at Proctor High School. The meeting between the lacrosse and baseball factions was contentious.
And Proctor is one of those schools too small to field both.
West Rutland is another of the state’s smaller schools. It is doing an amazing job of fielding baseball/softball and track and field in the spring. That is pretty amazing and has to speak to a pretty healthy percentage of students participating in a spring sport.
Mill River Union’s enrollment has shrunk considerably over the years but this spring the Minutemen are participating in Ultimate, Unified basketball, baseball, softball and track and field.
Yet, Mill River’s struggles on the diamonds are the talk of much of the area. Maybe Mill River spring sports are spread too thin?
That is a question that will be answered by the degree of success softball coach Mary Colvin, baseball coach Neil Whitney and their players can achieve as they try to retread those programs.
Lacrosse’s popularity is mushrooming because today’s athletes love action and there is plenty of it, along with physicality, in the great game of lacrosse.
Baseball can lose kids at an early age because of boredom. They don’t want to stand out in the outfield for an hour during batting practice and never see the ball.
There is a science to running a great baseball practice. It involves keeping each player active over the entire two hours.
I once watched an American Legion baseball team during a pregame practice where infielders were being hit ground balls and outfielders were fielding fly balls from another coach at the same time. Over at first base, there was a bucket of balls and another coach was flinging the balls in the dirt to the first baseman who had to scoop them from close range. All of this was going on at the same time.
If baseball is approached correctly, players should be engrossed in the game all the time.
How many high school teams have their players watching the opposing team take outfield practice for the purpose of gauging the throwing arms of all three outfielders? Who can I run on, who should I not take liberties on the bases against?
Lacrosse and baseball. Both great games.
If you don’t like either, there are so many events in track and field. You can find one or more that you will enjoy and quite possibly be very good at.
Tennis, anyone?
