The Rutland girls lacrosse team has been inches away from the brass ring the past two seasons, but hasn’t been able to grab it.
The Raiders have been to two consecutive Division I state semifinals, the first in 2019 and the second in 2021 following the canceled 2020 season.
Both times ended with Rutland getting edged in tightly-contested matchups by the same opponent, South Burlington.
“We gave them a good game each of those games,” said Raiders coach Matt Zmurko. “Halftime last year, we were leading. I look forward to the challenge of stepping past that stage.”
The Rutland and Otter Valley boys lacrosse teams are looking to return to winning ways. The Raider boys are commonly competitive, but haven’t put a winning season together since 2016. The Otters were last over .500 in 2019, the lone time in program history with a winning record.
RHS GIRLSThe hunger is evident for the Rutland girls lacrosse team. The Raiders have been considered elite for multiple seasons, but a state championship truly stamps a team’s position in that tier.
This year’s club is a little younger than some years, but the same high expectation remains.
“We’re a young team, a small team this year,” Zmurko said. “We have four freshmen, three seniors and the rest are sophomores and juniors.”
Rutland will need to replace the scoring of Kendra Sabotka, a 100-goal scorer now playing at Saint Anselm and other elite scorers like Alexis Patterson, Makieya Hendrickson and Jenna Sunderland.
Seniors Kathryn Moore and Camryn Kinsman had growing offensive roles last season and they figure to be key for the Raiders’ success this spring.
Lots of girls will contribute. Junior Karsyn Bellomo and sophomores Loretta Cooley, Elizabeth Cooley, Addison Hubert are among the many that have scoring punch.
“The more balanced we are, the harder it is to play defense against us,” Zmurko said.
Rutland returns experience in goal with Olivia Calvin, which will be key for the Raiders that lost a couple defenders to graduation.
“Offense wins games, but defense will hopefully win a championship,” Zmurko said.
Juniors Mia Marsh, Lauren Solimano and Jaryn Peer-Mazzariello will provide experience defensively, along with some others that will work in.
Rutland has many usual suspects on its schedule, but a pair of matchups against New York State opponents, road games at Columbia and Glens Falls, will mix it up.
“It’s good to get them out of their comfort zone and challenge us,” Zmurko said.
The Raiders open on April 6, hosting Spaulding.
RHS BOYSCompetition is the name of the game this time of season and the Rutland boys lacrosse team is no different. The Raiders have lots of guys battling to get a significant role on the field.
The defense is farther along, according to Raiders first-year coach Ben Burton.
Jack Coughlin and Jake Burton will lead that end of the field for Rutland.
“They’re both strong, returning seniors,” Burton said. “There’s lots of competition with our long sticks.”
Burton noted a pair of freshmen that have impressed early on in Ethan Wideawake and Jayden Graham. Both guys should find defensive roles, but Graham could move up into the midfield.
Those defenders will help protect the cage with the goalie position up for grabs. Juniors Jarrett Kelley and Emilio Strangeway are in the competition for that spot.
Offense is a work in progress for the Raiders, but there are guys that should make an impact on that end of the field.
Micaiah Boyle will have a big offensive role, as will Matt Magro, who came into his own last year a junior. Jonah Bassett is a face-off specialist for Rutland, among a handful of others that will find roles.
“We have some strength there,” Burton said.
Rutland has its biggest test right out of the gate, hosting eight-time defending Division I champion CVU on April 9.
“It will be a good test for us,” Burton said.
OV BOYS
The 2021 season wasn’t kind to the Otter Valley boys lacrosse team with only one Otters win by season’s end.
There are better times ahead with the experience of this year’s club.
Last year, Otter Valley had just one returning varsity player and this year nearly the whole club has seen varsity action.
“That’s really helped us take that next step,” said second-year coach Matt Clark. “We’re excited to get into the season and play some competition.”
The Otters will have plenty of scoring punch with seniors Hayden Bernhardt and Evan Thomas leading the charge. Thomas was recently voted as a captain.
Senior Nick Parker is another scoring threat.
Senior Kieran Williams is another Otter Valley captain and will play in the midfield. Dom Davis, Isaac Derepentigny and Austin Cormany will have key roles in the midfield as well.
The Otters will be a bit young defensively. Sophomores Simon Martin and Sawyer Tinsman will play back there and the third defensive spot is still up for grabs, with multiple guys in the mix.
Senior Daniel O’Brien will be in net for the Otters.
Clark thinks his team will make a big jump this year.
“Last year was my first year coaching varsity lacrosse, getting used to the lay of the land,” Clark said. “We’re coming back now with a better picture of what varsity lacrosse is in Vermont and where we fit in it.”
Otter Valley opens on April 7 at Montpelier, the defending Division III state champion. The Otters have their first home game on April 23 against Hartford.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.