Bo McDougall is anticipating a season for his Castleton University lacrosse team. The picture of what that season might look like is a bit cloudy right now.
“We have been told we can have a season as long as we follow all the guidelines right now,” McDougall said.
Putting together a schedule will be happening soon but first there are items to sort out such as which schools in the Little East Conference will play and which ones will opt out, what travel restrictions are schools saddled with and what schools outside the LEC will be allowed to play contests outside their conference.
“We’re in a little bit of a holding pattern,” McDougall said.
Eastern Connecticut is one Little East member committed to a season for certain.
“Eastern Connecticut is ready to roll. They start practice in a couple of days,” McDougall said.
McDougall’s own players come back this weekend when they will be tested for COVID. The Spartans’ first practice is set for Feb. 9.
“It will be a preseason of uncertainty,” McDougall said.
Hopes are high around the sport at Castleton, though. There is a liberal sprinkling of young local talent on the men’s roster and a women’s coach could be hired this week.
Castleton boasts three players from Rutland High School and a fourth, McDougall is unable to disclose yet, is expected to commit to the program soon.
“Rutland has been great to us,” McDougall said.
He expects the pipeline from RHS to Castleton will continue. McDougall is involved with the Rutland High football team in the fall and he recently moved to Rutland himself.
The three Rutland High products on the Castleton roster are Conner Ladabouche, Tyan Hayford and Matt Mumford.
McDougall has known Hayford since seventh grade when he came to his Castleton lacrosse camp.
“He was a high school All-American his senior year at Rutland. He is one of the best lacrosse players in the state. We are happy to have him,” McDougall said.
It was a circuitous route taken to CU by Hayford. He was at Virginia Wesleyan his freshman year where Rutland High graduate Joe Couture had an outstanding lacrosse career.
Hayford had a change of heart and McDougall can’t wait to see what he can contribute.
Another Spartan is Dawson Nalette who came to town via Hartford High School. McDougall played on Hartford’s first lacrosse team.
McDougall has been talking to veteran SUNY Potsdam coach Rick Berkman about scheduling an early game. There is still a lot of guidelines to navigate but if they can make that happen it will be the Spartans’ first game on March 26 at either Castleton or Potsdam.
Potsdam concluded last year’s abbreviated season with four straight wins including a 15-6 decision with Castleton in Potsdam.
Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said an offer has been made to a candidate for the women’s coaching position and the coach could be on board this week.
Things are happening on the Castleton lacrosse front.
“We are expecting our spring sports season to be pretty close to normal,” Tyson said.
The one part of the package that will be different is that there will be no overnight trips for the teams.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
