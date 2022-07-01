WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One of those validating moments in Travis Lazarczyk’s journalism career took place Monday night at the National Media Sports Association’s awards banquet when he stepped forward to received the Maine Sportswriter of the Year award from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
It was his second such honor in a journey that began at Mount St. Joseph Academy.
The 1990 MSJ graduate credits one of his teachers at the school Jennifer Bagley with cultivating his love of writing.
“She was a great teacher for creative wiring. She was fantastic,” Lazarczyk said.
The admiration was mutual.
“Travis was head and shoulders above everyone else,” Bagley said. “He aced every writing assignment.”
She recalled one writing prompt being a black rock with white lines on her desk. Lazarczyk’s story was one she still vividly remembers.
“He used the rock with lines as a person’s brain in the story. It evolved into the individual being interviewed by a psychiatrist as part of a crime saga.
“It was so different and so creative,” Bagley said.
The University of Maine became the next rung on the ladder of the journey.
“I wanted to be far enough away but close enough to get home if I had to,” Lazarczyk said.
He worked in the sports information office at Maine as his work study.
He also dressed up as the school’s Black Bear mascot for games.
He got to meet one of his writing idols Stephen King but had to wear the costume for the conversation as King’s children wanted to meet the Black Bear.
Graduation from Maine brought him to Hartwick College for another stint in a sports information office.
“I liked it but it was a lot of hard work,” Lazarczyk said.
He still had not discovered his passion for creative writing as something that could be turned into a job so he spent three years in public relations for the Killington resort.
Then, came the door opener — a door to a fulfilling career that would allow the creative juices to flow during a rewarding career in journalism.
It was a job at the weekly Berlin Reporter in Berlin, New Hampshire.
Lazarczyk did it all at the newspaper in the small city along the Androscoggin River. He covered courts, local government, the New Hampshire Presidential Primary, fires and, yes, sports.
When sports reporter Mike Gaydo suffered a stroke, Lazarczyk got a heavy dose of writing about the local sports scene.
That was the spark. Lazarczyk saw a sports beat as being an arena where he could shine.
“That is where I could be most creative,” he said.
Next move: Being a sportswriter and columnist for the Waterville Morning Sentinel. Waterville brought him back to within an hour-drive to the Maine campus in Orono.
It was a great two-decade run at the Waterville daily paper. One column he penned was on Jake Eaton, the quarterback from his hometown of Rutland who was starring at the position at UMaine.
It was in August of 2021 that he moved to Maine’s largest newspaper, the Portland Press Herald.
“I love living in Maine and this is as high as you can go in Maine,” Lazarczyk said.
“I already knew the guys there and I knew they were at the top of their game.”
One of his most rewarding stories was one he wrote on athletes’ concussions.
He wrote about a young athlete from Skowhegan, Maine who was having constant headaches and had even contemplated suicide.
The feedback on the story was gratifying.
“You also hear from people who hate what you wrote and you just let it roll off your shoulder,” he said.
“The Portland Press Herald allows us the time to do enterprise stories and I appreciate that. I still cover games but they aren’t the focus,” Lazarczyk said. “I really like that they give us the time that we need to do those kinds of stories.”
His relocation to the Portland Press Herald is a story of two Vermonters. Glenn Jordan, son of legendary South Burlington High football coach Paul Jordan, decided to go part time, leaving a full-time sports position at the Portland paper.
“I expect Travis will apply for my job,” Jordan said when he vacated his position.
One of Lazarczyk’s favorite stories after he arrived at the PPH was one on the new major league baseball rule which mandates the major league teams to pay for minor league players’ housing expenses, removing the necessity to live with host families.
Those playing for the Boston Red Sox minor league affiliates of Worcester, Portland, Salem and Greenville now have their housing costs covered.
“My story was about what it means to the Portland Sea Dogs to have the major league teams paying for their housing, something that started just this year,” Lazarczyk said.
“Those players don’t make a ton of money.”
8-MAN ADVOCATELazarczyk has written numerous stories about 8-man football, a part of the Maine high school football scene that is only entering its third year.
He said it has saved football at many high schools and that the number of 8-man programs in the state is growing.
“One-third of the teams in Maine now play 8-man football,” Lazarczyk said.
Vermont did have the 8-man version of football at one time but has it no longer.
“I would tell Vermont that it has helped a lot of teams be successful,” he said.
It has enabled Fort Kent, a school on the St. John’s River bordering Canada, to have a football team for the first time. Fort Kent will combine with a couple of other schools and play the game under the banner of St. John’s Valley.
“One of the most exciting football games I have seen was the 8-man championship game between Maranacook and Dexter. It came down to the last play of the game,” Lazarczyk said.
THE ROOTS“I am not surprised he received that award. I am really proud of him,” Bagley said.
It was in that creative writing class at MSJ that Bagley took note of Lazarczyk and his special flair for writing.
There were few people prouder of Lazarczyk than Bagley.
Well, there was one. His 78-year old father John Lazarczyk made the trip to North Carolina to watch his son receive his award.
It was one of those moments that will endure and become grist for conversations at family gatherings for years to come.
