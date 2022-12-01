The Mount St. Joseph boys and girls basketball teams have been blessed with leadership that was hard to match over the last couple seasons.
On the boys side, Andre Prunty was the consummate leader and Tiana Gallipo served that role on the girls side.
Their tassels were turned in the spring, so it's on a new group of leaders to take their turn steering the ship.
BOYS
Prunty and classmates Jake Williams and Peter Carlson were key cogs in MSJ reaching the Division II state championship game last year and their loss is felt, but a handful of difference-makers are back to show that the Mounties still plan to be elite.
Senior Owen Traynor broke out in a huge way last winter as the perfect complement to Prunty at the guard position. Traynor has the keys to the car now and his leadership will be important.
"Owen's put in a bunch of time over the summer. He's added a bunch of muscle and he's working out every day," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. "He's taken some of the younger guys underneath his wing. He's the guy. He's gotta run it."
Dezmond Krakowka made an instant impact during his freshman season last winter and his role only figures to grow this year. Given the amount of size the Mounties lost, he will be incredibly important in the post.
"He's put in a lot of time this summer, too," Charbonneau said.
Senior Braedon McKeighan has some size as well. Traynor could also see some time in the post.
Coaches always have to adjust to their personnel and this team is a bit different than the ones Charbonneau has had in years past, given that it's more guard-heavy.
"It actually suits my coaching style a bit better than it did in the past," Charbonneau said. "We're going to try and play a bit more fast."
Junior Mason Boudreau transferred from Poultney to MSJ this year and will be an important piece to the puzzle. Fellow junior Austin McLaughlin played some crucial minutes on last year's team and returns.
Freshman guard Arthur Treanor has impressed in the early going as well.
Owen Traynor leads a group of six seniors, along with McKeighan, Gunnar Blanchard, Anthony Cavalieri Matt Greeno and Marquise Reed. Charbonneau noted that Blanchard has really slimmed down heading into the season.
The juniors are Boudreau, McLaughlin, Kade Chadburn, Keegan Greeley and Jacob Bissitte. The sophomores are Krakowka and Dayshawn Reed and the freshmen are Arthur Treanor and Brayden Schutt.
The MSJ boys open the season in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament on Dec. 13 against Twin Valley.
GIRLS
The MSJ girls are not afraid to put in the work. That's something Mounties coach Bill Bruso is quite happy about.
"We had some nice open gyms where they were going at it, which I thought was great, as I just sat back and observed," Bruso said. "They just kept going. They're a bunch of energizer bunnies out there. That's what we need."
That kind of work ethic will be important for a team trying to fill the shoes of the graduated Gallipo, Ellie Tracy and Brooke Bishop. MSJ has nine players on its roster, with six guards and three post players.
Bruso isn't sure who will be filling Gallipo's former role at the point guard spot, noting it could be by committee, but MSJ will have options.
"We're looking for that person to step up," Bruso said.
Returning guards are Emma Wiegers, Maya Traska, Alyssa Fullam and Sara Schmelzenbach.
Wiegers and Fullam started at different points last season.
"You can see their maturity has taken that next step," Bruso said.
Freshmen Riley Collins and Gabby Boudreau join the guard stable this season.
"They're going to do so some good things for us. They're both very quick," Bruso said.
The graduation loss of Tracy hurts in the post, but there's plenty of talent coming back. Haylee Rivers came on in a big way as a sophomore last winter, as did Lauryn Charron.
Cindy Carranza re-joined the team for her senior year and will play down there as well.
"(Haylee and Lauryn) played significant minutes for us last year," Bruso said. "Cindy has played in the past and picked it right back up."
Carranza is MSJ's lone senior, so there's plenty of room for this group to grow together in the coming seasons.
The Mounties have a scrimmage against Division I Mount Anthony on Saturday.
The vibes have been good in practice, so there's lots of excitement ahead of their season opener at home on Friday against Rivendell.
"It's a good atmosphere," Bruso said. "They had that break after soccer, so they're excited. These guys all know that this is their team now. They have to make a mark for themselves."
