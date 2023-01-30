League play brings about some of the best basketball you'll see all season long.
The familiarity of opponents makes each contest more intense and game by game the stakes get higher as they mean more in the grand scheme of the final standings.
Monday's boys basketball action rang in the week with tons of quality teams going up against each other in meaningful league games.
The game of the night in Division II was clearly the Southern Vermont rivalry contest between Fair Haven and Mount St. Joseph. The teams met last in the Division II quarterfinals, which the Mounties won.
It was the second straight tough challenge for the Slaters, who needed overtime of overpower Hartford in their last contest.
Fair Haven didn't need overtime on Monday, but the Mounties gave them a massive test. In a game eerily similar to their matchup in the Division II quarterfinals last winter, the Slaters found a way to win a defensive slog, 36-32, getting key stops at the perfect time.
Montpelier and Hartford were dominant in their matchups on Monday.
All of Division I's top teams were in action on Monday. Rice fell from the ranks of the undefeated over the weekend in competitive contest with Albany Academy for Boys and looked to get back on track against a solid Mount Mansfield club in Metro division action.
They didn't succeed in that effort.
The Cougars handed the Green Knights their first loss to a team that calls the Green Mountain State home, 62-51, while making a massive statement along the way.
Red hot CVU looked to keep its growing win streak intact, taking on perennial power St. Johnsbury.
What could have expected to be a close contest, considering their previous matchup, a five-point Redhawks win, was anything but close. CVU cruised to a 70-48 road victory.
South Burlington looked to fend off an upset from a capable Essex squad and did just that, winning going away 61-43.
The calendar is about to flip to February. March will come sooner than you know it.
Many of these top-level teams make this week's top 10 in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings. Let's jump into the rankings, which were constructed before Tuesday's games. Records are through Monday's games and previous rankings are in parentheses.
1. CVU 13-1 (2). A new tenant in the penthouse, the Redhawks are riding an eight-game winning streak since a loss to Rice to open 2023. Speaking of Rice, the Green Knights are on CVU's schedule on Friday for another showdown.
2. Spaulding 9-0 (3). The Crimson Tide were idle since the last rankings, but are one of two undefeated teams left in Division II. With their dominance, they look more and more like the team to beat in D-II.
3. Rice 11-2 (1). The Green Knights fall off the No. 1 line after a pair of losses since the last rankings. Earning a season sweep of CVU would go a long way to reclaim their status as the favorite in Division I.
4. Fair Haven 12-0 (4). The Slaters found a way to beat two really tough league rivals this past week in Hartford and MSJ. Their core players have played in tons of pressure-cooking games and don't back down.
5. Montpelier 7-3 (5). The Solons' only game of the past week came against Lyndon on Monday and a vary capable Vikings team didn't stand much of a chance. Montpelier should be the favorite in nearly every game it plays in the second half of the season.
6. South Burlington 8-4 (6). The Wolves responded nicely after a loss to CVU to open the week, winning by double figures against a pair of capable league opponents.
7. Mount Mansfield 8-5 (7). The win against Rice is the Cougars' biggest of the season, but the challenges aren't going to stop any time soon. Matchups with South Burlington, North Country and St. Johnsbury are still left on the schedule.
8. Hartford 11-2 (10). The Hurricanes suffered a loss this past week, but made a huge statement in the process, taking undefeated Fair Haven to overtime. They bounced back with two wins, including one against a very solid D-I Brattleboro squad.
9. North Country 11-2 (9). The Falcons pushed their win streak to six games with their blowout win against Vergennes on Saturday. It seems like North Country is destined for a high seed in Division II, just as its had the last couple seasons.
10. St. Johnsbury 6-5 (7). The Hilltoppers cling to the final spot in the top 10 after a 1-2 week. The two losses came to Rice and CVU, adding to a stretch where St. Johnsbury has lost three of the last five games.
On the bubble: Mount St. Joseph, BFA-St. Albans, Middlebury, Winooski.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. Rice;; 3. So. Burlington; 4. Mount Mansfield; 5. St. Johnsbury.
Division II: 1. Spaulding; 2. Fair Haven; 3. Montpelier; 4. Hartford; 5. North Country.
Division III: 1. Winooski; 2. Hazen; 3. Thetford; 4. Richford; 5. White River Valley.
Division IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Mid-Vermont Christian; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Rivendell; 5. Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.