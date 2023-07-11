The Little East champion Vermont State University-Castleton field hockey team will have a stronger Vermont flavor as coach Emily Lowell adds three in-state players in the incoming freshman class.
“Three is the most Vermonters I’ve had in a freshman class,” Lowell said.
Those new players are Sierra McDermott and Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer from Rutland High and Madison Gile from Mount Abraham Union High School.
“Jaryn has been on my radar forever. She has been coming to our camps,” Lowell said.
McDermott has an interesting fall sports history. She began as a cross country runner before switching to field hockey.
She is known for her exemplary attitude. When the RHS ice hockey team was in sudden need of a goalie, she took on that responsibility and quickly became outstanding at her new position.
Gile was talented enough to make the Vermont team that played against New Hampshire in the Twin State Classic this summer.
“She is very coachable. Mount Abe has a great program and always has,” Lowell said.
While the Spartans will have the homegrown players, they will also have players from far-flung locales including three international players this year.
Emily Harris and Jess Smithson are returning players from England.
Harris led the nation in offensive production with 34 goals and 17 assists. She was the LEC Offensive Player of the Year.
The new international player is Frouke Adriaens by way of the Netherlands.
“She is a defender and very quick. The Netherlands is the field hockey capital of the world,” Lowell said.
Lowell said the players have been putting in the work during the summer. She has them assigned to workout groups so that they check up on one another.
“It is easy to slack off in the summer,” Lowell said.
The Spartans will host St. Michael’s College in a scrimmage on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., part of the preparation for the season opener against Union on Sept. 1 at home.
SHIPLEY’S LONG TRIP
Vermont State University-Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley had an unforgettable odyssey on Monday.
Many people endured hardships and inconveniences that day and Shipley knows others fared much worse than he did.
Still, it was a trip he won’t forget.
He left very early in the morning on a personal errand in St. Johnsbury. Little did he know that the trip back from St. Johnsbury to campus would take him 10 hours due to the storm.
“I filled up my gas tank twice on the way back,” Shipley said. “Both times in Chester.”
That says it all about the back tracking he was forced to do.
He had meetings with two recruits scheduled for noon and 1:30 p.m. and was certain he had left plenty of time for the appointments.
Maybe his first clue was around Killington on the way up when he had to dodge some obstacles and there was water over the road in a few places.
The trip back would be one enormous obstacle with more detours, back tracking and unexpected roadblocks.
Anyway, he was able to keep the appointments by keeping in contact with Andrew Alexander and Christian Gianoma. They were just far, far later than scheduled.
Shipley calls Alexander “a middle-of-the-order hitter” who played at Sage College.
Gianoma is from Toronto and comes with experience uncommon for a freshman.
“He played about 70 games between high school and the summer,” Shipley said of the middle infielder.
As the Canadian observed the raging storm, that in some places was worse than Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, he might have wondered what he was getting into.
“He asked me if this was normal here,” Shipley said.
The coach assured him that it was not.