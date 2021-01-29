The struggles of American Legion posts across the state were well chronicled in a front page story on Friday.
There is little question that the adversity does impact American Legion baseball in the state. Legion posts depend on fundraising for their baseball teams and those efforts are hamstrung by the pandemic.
Vermont American Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens, though, is confident that a season will take place and he and his committee are operating that way.
The committee will have a formal meeting on Feb. 6 and a new mechanism in place is that the teams in the Southern Division and Northern Division will have a representative to give input at future meetings. Brattleboro’s Eric Libardoni will be the South’s mouthpiece. Chris Richards will give the input for the Northern Division.
Stevens said it is the hope that they will offer perspectives and possibly some things that go into decision making that members of the committee had not thought of.
One item on the table will be a drop-dead date for deciding that the Legion will proceed with a season.
Stevens knows there is the possibility that the high school season could be extended beyond the normal time of mid-June.
“If that happens, we will probably just have a shorter season,” he said.
Stevens said that a couple of teams have expressed some interest for being the host for the state tournament.
It is also a possibility that the state Legion organization would help the host post financially this year.
There is a less costly option of having a state championship weekend where the survivors of a four-team playoff in each division would meet in a best-of-three series for the state championship.
Stevens stressed that is only one option and that the eight-team, double-elimination tournament that we have seen for a number of years could still take place.
Manchester has expressed interest in coming aboard as a new team in the Southern Division.
“I am waiting on an application from them now,” Stevens said.
