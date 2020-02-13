American Legion baseball in Vermont will be up to 17 teams this season with the advent of a Mount Mansfield entry.
Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho will be the base school and the team’s sponsor will be The Strike Zone, located in Essex Junction, it bills itself as Vermont’s premier baseball and softball training academy.
That will create greater imbalance geographically with 10 Legion teams in the North and seven in the South.
There has been some thought to trying to help Legion posts with travel by increasing the two divisions to three or possibly four.
There are several proposals on the table when Legion baseball’s athletic committee convenes Saturday at Rutland Legion Post 31.
“Basically, we just want to give the teams an opportunity to look at some different proposals,” Vermont American Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens said. “We have heard a few ideas. There was one proposal to have three divisions and another option to have four. We are trying to throw some ideas out there.”
Stevens also said the state championship venue would again be Colchester High School with the CVU diamond being used as the second field for the first two days of the tournament.
“Rutland Post 31 wasn’t quite ready with their new regime so they wanted to hold off another year,” Stevens said.
Under last year’s two-division alignment, the teams would be Addison County, Barre, Colchester, Franklin County, Montpelier, the OEC Kings, Post 91 of Essex, SD Ireland, South Burlington and the new Mount Mansfield entry comprising the Northern Division.
The Southern Division teams are Bellows Falls, Bennington, Brattleboro, Lakes Region, Randolph. Rutland and White River Junction.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.