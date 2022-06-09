High school baseball state championship games are scheduled throughout the weekend, but players won't have much time to rest with the American Legion season following right behind.
For most Southern Division teams, the Legion regular season opens this upcoming week.
Rutland County will once again take center stage this summer when it hosts the Vermont American Legion baseball tournament set to start on July 27 at Castleton University's Spartan Field, the summer home of Lakes Region, and Rutland's St. Peter's Field, the home park of Rutland Post 31.
The tournament's first two days will be played there, before the rest of the tournament shifts exclusively to Castleton.
Lakes Region opens up at home on Monday against White River Junction Post 84 at 5:30 p.m., before four away games.
Lakes and rival Rutland play three times this season, starting with a doubleheader in Castleton on June 25. The other matchup is on July 12 in Rutland.
Rutland Post 31 opens its season on Tuesday on the road against Bennington Post 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Anthony Union High School.
Similar to their Rutland County rivals, Post 31 has a road-dominant schedule in the early going.
Rutland's lone game at St. Peter's Field in its first seven contests is Tuesday, June 21 against last year's state runner-up Brattleboro Post 5.
The seven Southern Division teams from last season all return this year with White River Junction, Brattleboro, Bennington, Bellows Falls Post 37 and Manchester Union Underground competing along with Lakes Region and Rutland.
Rutland Post 31 schedule:
Tuesday, June 14: Rutland at Bennington, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16: Rutland at White River Junction, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21: Brattleboro at Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 23: Rutland at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 25: Rutland at Lakes Region, 12/2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28: Rutland at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30: Bennington at Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2: White River Junction at Rutland, 12/2:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7: Rutland at Brattleboro, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9: Bellows Falls at Rutland, 12/2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12: Lakes Region at Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 14: Rutland at Bennington, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 16: Manchester at Rutland, 12/2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19: Rutland at Brattleboro, 5:30 p.m.
Lakes Region schedule:
Monday. June 13: White River Junction at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16: Lakes Region at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 19: Lakes Region at Brattleboro, 12/2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21: Lakes Region at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 25: Rutland at Lakes Region, 12/2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28: Bennington at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29: Lakes Region at White River Junction, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2: Manchester at Lakes Region, 12/2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5: Brattleboro at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6: Bellows Falls at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12: Lakes Region at Rutland, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13: Lakes Region at White River Junction, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 16: Lakes Region at Bennington, 12/2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20: Bellows Falls at Lakes Region, 5:30 p.m.
